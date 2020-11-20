First-year premiums (FYPs) generated by life insurers in Taiwan last month declined for the 10th consecutive month, the Life Insurance Association said in a report released on Monday.
FYPs dropped 25 percent year-on-year to NT$51 billion (US$1.77 billion) last month, but the fall was milder than declines of 30 to 40 percent earlier this year, the report said.
FYPs generated by traditional life insurance products fell 40 percent year-on-year to NT$30.67 billion last month, affected by Financial Supervisory Commission regulations promulgated in July that bar insurers from offering unrealistically high declared interest rates, the report said.
However, investment-linked policies’ FYPs rose 16 percent to NT$20.32 billion, up for the second consecutive month, as consumers welcomed new products with better returns than bank deposits, it said.
In the first 10 months of this year, sales of traditional life insurance products declined 31.3 percent to NT$498 billion, while investment policy sales dropped 24.7 percent to NT$158 billion, the data showed.
Special life insurance policies, such as accident products, reported FYPs declined in the 10-month period, but health insurance policies’ FYPs rose 8.8 percent to NT$35 billion as people became more concerned about their health insurance coverage amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the report said.
Banks’ marketing channels contributed 50 percent to life insurance products’ FYPs in the first 10 months, as banks tend to include those products in their wealth management business, it said.
The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday said it has approved ShopeePay Taiwan Co’s (蝦皮支付) application to operate an electronic payment service in Taiwan, as the third-party payment service provider has to manage higher fund flows due to the rising business of its e-commerce affiliate Shopee Taiwan Co (樂購蝦皮). If a third-party payment service provider’s average daily transactions surpass NT$1 billion (US$34.7 million), it must apply to the commission to become an e-payment company, which is subject to stricter regulations, the commission told a news conference in New Taipei City. ShopeePay handled NT$3.1 billion on average in daily transactions last year, Banking
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, yesterday said it is to raise employees’ regular wages by an average of 20 percent in an effort to acquire and retain talent. That would be the biggest hike in regular paychecks in the company’s history, as the fight for technology talent becomes increasingly fierce and talent poaching seems normal. The last such move came in 2009, when it boosted employees’ regular pay by 15 percent, before scrapping long-term practices of stock bonus distribution for employees in 2010 in response to a major change in accounting rules. Since then, the
‘SENSITIVE ITEMS’: The WTO’s Informational Technology Agreement ensures that more than half of Taiwan’s exports are tariff-free, the minister of economics said Taiwan will find its own way, despite not being a part of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday. Fifteen Asia-Pacific nations — the 10 ASEAN members, as well as Australia, China, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea — signed the trade deal on Sunday. The members together account for about one-third of the world’s GDP. Responding to media reports that Taiwan would be left “out in the cold” or “marginalized economically” after the signing of the RCEP, Wang said the effects of the deal would not be “overwhelming” or “immediate.” “After going through the
COMING HOME: In addition to the NT$5 billion Kaohsiung facility, the company said it was creating a research and development center with National Cheng Kung University Yageo Corp (國巨), the nation’s largest passive components supplier, on Saturday broke ground for a new plant in Kaohsiung that is expected to begin commercial production in 2022. Yageo chairman Pierre Chen (陳泰銘) told the groundbreaking ceremony that it would be the company’s first new plant in the city in 15 years as it embarks on a plan to move its high-end technology production back home from overseas. The plant, which is expected to be completed in August 2022, would produce passive components, such as chip resistors, inductors and multi-layer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs), starting in October that year, Yageo said. The plant is