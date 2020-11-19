Wednesday Club urges further COVID-19 relief programs

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





The government should extend relief measures to support stressed firms, as the number of COVID-19 infections grows globally and vaccines are unlikely to be widely available in the first half of next year, a heavyweight trade group said yesterday.

“Policymakers should mull new relief programs for next year, as there are currently about 10 million new cases reported worldwide within one month, and a vaccine might not be ready before the summer of next year,” said Rock Hsu (許勝雄), chairman of the Third Wednesday Club, whose membership is limited to the top 100 firms in each business sectors.

The scenario warrants new aid measures similar to the relief programs launched earlier this year, said Hsu, who is the chairman of Kinpo Group (金仁寶集團), one of the nation’s leading electronics conglomerates.

Third Wednesday Club chairman Rock Hsu, center, speaks at the trade group’s monthly meeting in Taipei yesterday, as vice chairman Quintin Wu, right, and Minister Without Portfolio Audrey Tang look on. Photo: CNA

The COVID-19 outbreak affects sectors differently, Minister Without Portfolio Audrey Tang (唐鳳) told the trade group meeting in Taipei.

Tourism came to a sudden halt in the early months of the outbreak, while e-commerce initially boomed, as many people stayed at home to avoid infection, Tang said.

The Triple Stimulus Vouchers, issued in July, were aimed to encourage in-person shopping and domestic travel after the outbreak was brought under control, Tang said.

The outbreak has accelerated digital transformation in the public and private sectors, Tang said, adding that many trends in people’s daily lives would prevail.

The government has worked toward including senior citizens in the digitalization drive, for example by making it easier for them to purchase masks online, Tang said.

COVID-19 has led to an increase in electronic payments, offering people more options, but it would not replace cash, Tang said.

While international experts forecast that the global economy would improve next year, “things will not return to normal any time soon,” Hsu said, adding that the government should seek to strike the right balance between containing COVID-19 and bolstering the economy.

Hsu said that the government should pursue free-trade agreements with individual nations after Taiwan failed to join trade blocs, such as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

The exclusion from the bloc weakens Taiwan’s strategic position in the region, Hsu said.

Local companies could still profit from the trade bloc by setting up subsidiaries in RCEP member states, Hsu said.

However, this would not create any new jobs in the nation and small local firms would not be able to open branches abroad, he added.