SEMICONDUCTORS
NXP, Amazon cloud team up
NXP Semiconductors NV yesterday said it had entered a strategic relationship with Amazon.com Inc’s cloud computing unit to help vehicles communicate with data centers. The Dutch chipmaker is one of the biggest suppliers of computing chips to automakers and Amazon Web Services is the largest cloud computing service by revenue. The companies said the partnership would involve making a new NXP chip designed to aggregate data from a vehicle’s systems and send it over the Internet to work better with Amazon’s data centers. The two companies said they would give more details about the partnership in a Web presentation tomorrow.
NORWAY
GDP rebounds by 5.2%
The nation’s GDP grew strongly in the third quarter, rebounding from a deep recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, data from Statistics Norway (SSB) showed yesterday. The mainland economy, which excludes oil and gas production, expanded 5.2 percent in the July-September period from the preceding three months, matching a forecast in a Reuters poll of economists. “The level of activity in September was still 2.7 percent lower than in February,” SSB said in a statement. The second quarter reading was revised to minus-6 percent from minus-6.3 percent and remains the weakest on record.
BANKING
BBVA in talks with rival
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BBVA), Spain’s second-largest bank, on Monday said it was in talks with smaller rival Banco Sabadell SA over a possible tie-up that could create the nation’s largest lender. “No decision has been taken in relation to this potential merger and there is no certainty that it will arrive, or if that is the case, as to the terms and conditions of a potential transaction,” the bank said in a statement. “The entities have initiated a reciprocal due diligence review process as is customary in this type of transactions and have appointed external advisers,” it added.
LOGISTICS
SF Express mulls share sale
SF Holding Co (順豐控股), one of China’s largest express delivery companies, is considering raising funds through a share sale in Hong Kong, people familiar with the matter said. The firm, also known as SF Express, has been considering options including a second listing in Hong Kong, which could raise about US$5 billion, or a Hong Kong initial public offering of its main courier business, the people said. The Shenzhen-listed courier giant has held preliminary discussions with potential advisers on the proposed deal, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.
CHINA
Expert suggests 5% growth
China should set an economic growth target of about 5 percent over the next five years, although the expansion is likely to fluctuate this year and next because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a government-
affiliated economist said yesterday. The potential growth rate in the period covering the 14th five-year plan period — released by the Chinese Communist Party last month — is between 5 and 6 percent, said Li Xuesong (李雪松), a senior research fellow at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences. “But there are going to be fluctuations from 2020 to 2022 due to COVID-19,” he said. “Taking into consideration such fluctuations as well as other uncertainties, we suggest China set an annual growth target of around 5 percent during the next five years.”
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, yesterday said it is to raise employees’ regular wages by an average of 20 percent in an effort to acquire and retain talent. That would be the biggest hike in regular paychecks in the company’s history, as the fight for technology talent becomes increasingly fierce and talent poaching seems normal. The last such move came in 2009, when it boosted employees’ regular pay by 15 percent, before scrapping long-term practices of stock bonus distribution for employees in 2010 in response to a major change in accounting rules. Since then, the
Pegatron Corp’s (和碩) board of directors has approved a proposal to spend US$150 million to build manufacturing facilities in India, while considering a plant in the US, the company said yesterday. A factory in India is to begin production in the second half of next year or in 2022, it said. “This is just the initial investment,” CEO Liao Syh-jang (廖賜政) said. “Due to the COVID-19 situation, it has been harder for Pegatron staff to visit India, resulting in delays.” Speaking to a virtual investors’ conference, Liao said there is “client demand” for US production as well, and that the possibility is “under
‘SENSITIVE ITEMS’: The WTO’s Informational Technology Agreement ensures that more than half of Taiwan’s exports are tariff-free, the minister of economics said Taiwan will find its own way, despite not being a part of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday. Fifteen Asia-Pacific nations — the 10 ASEAN members, as well as Australia, China, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea — signed the trade deal on Sunday. The members together account for about one-third of the world’s GDP. Responding to media reports that Taiwan would be left “out in the cold” or “marginalized economically” after the signing of the RCEP, Wang said the effects of the deal would not be “overwhelming” or “immediate.” “After going through the
COMING HOME: In addition to the NT$5 billion Kaohsiung facility, the company said it was creating a research and development center with National Cheng Kung University Yageo Corp (國巨), the nation’s largest passive components supplier, on Saturday broke ground for a new plant in Kaohsiung that is expected to begin commercial production in 2022. Yageo chairman Pierre Chen (陳泰銘) told the groundbreaking ceremony that it would be the company’s first new plant in the city in 15 years as it embarks on a plan to move its high-end technology production back home from overseas. The plant, which is expected to be completed in August 2022, would produce passive components, such as chip resistors, inductors and multi-layer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs), starting in October that year, Yageo said. The plant is