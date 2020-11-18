World Business Quick Take

Agencies





SEMICONDUCTORS

NXP, Amazon cloud team up

NXP Semiconductors NV yesterday said it had entered a strategic relationship with Amazon.com Inc’s cloud computing unit to help vehicles communicate with data centers. The Dutch chipmaker is one of the biggest suppliers of computing chips to automakers and Amazon Web Services is the largest cloud computing service by revenue. The companies said the partnership would involve making a new NXP chip designed to aggregate data from a vehicle’s systems and send it over the Internet to work better with Amazon’s data centers. The two companies said they would give more details about the partnership in a Web presentation tomorrow.

NORWAY

GDP rebounds by 5.2%

The nation’s GDP grew strongly in the third quarter, rebounding from a deep recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, data from Statistics Norway (SSB) showed yesterday. The mainland economy, which excludes oil and gas production, expanded 5.2 percent in the July-September period from the preceding three months, matching a forecast in a Reuters poll of economists. “The level of activity in September was still 2.7 percent lower than in February,” SSB said in a statement. The second quarter reading was revised to minus-6 percent from minus-6.3 percent and remains the weakest on record.

BANKING

BBVA in talks with rival

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BBVA), Spain’s second-largest bank, on Monday said it was in talks with smaller rival Banco Sabadell SA over a possible tie-up that could create the nation’s largest lender. “No decision has been taken in relation to this potential merger and there is no certainty that it will arrive, or if that is the case, as to the terms and conditions of a potential transaction,” the bank said in a statement. “The entities have initiated a reciprocal due diligence review process as is customary in this type of transactions and have appointed external advisers,” it added.

LOGISTICS

SF Express mulls share sale

SF Holding Co (順豐控股), one of China’s largest express delivery companies, is considering raising funds through a share sale in Hong Kong, people familiar with the matter said. The firm, also known as SF Express, has been considering options including a second listing in Hong Kong, which could raise about US$5 billion, or a Hong Kong initial public offering of its main courier business, the people said. The Shenzhen-listed courier giant has held preliminary discussions with potential advisers on the proposed deal, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

CHINA

Expert suggests 5% growth

China should set an economic growth target of about 5 percent over the next five years, although the expansion is likely to fluctuate this year and next because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a government-

affiliated economist said yesterday. The potential growth rate in the period covering the 14th five-year plan period — released by the Chinese Communist Party last month — is between 5 and 6 percent, said Li Xuesong (李雪松), a senior research fellow at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences. “But there are going to be fluctuations from 2020 to 2022 due to COVID-19,” he said. “Taking into consideration such fluctuations as well as other uncertainties, we suggest China set an annual growth target of around 5 percent during the next five years.”