Tesla Inc to be added to S&P 500 index on Dec. 21

AP, NEW YORK





Tesla Inc is to be added to the S&P 500 index on Dec. 21. Based on its market value on Monday, the electric car maker would be one of the top 10 companies in the benchmark index upon entry.

S&P Dow Jones Indices made the announcement after the closing bell. Tesla shares jumped nearly 14 percent in after-hours trading.

Tesla became eligible to join the S&P 500 after posting its fourth consecutive profit in the second quarter of this year. However, it was not selected for inclusion in the index in September by the index committee at S&P Dow Jones Indices.

A worker exits a Tesla Model 3 electric vehicle at the company’s primary vehicle factory in Fremont, California, on May 11. Photo: Reuters

Tesla shares have soared 387.8 percent this year as the company is finally making money on a consistent basis after years of losses and continues to hit milestones for deliveries of its vehicles.

Tesla earned US$331 million in the third quarter on revenue of US$8.77 billion.

The company, led by Elon Musk, had a market value of US$386.83 billion as of Monday’s close. That would make it the 10th most valuable company in the S&P 500.

S&P Dow Jones Indices said Tesla would be one of the largest companies added to the S&P 500 in the past decade. The company said it is considering adding Tesla in two stages on Dec. 14 and 21.

Separately, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Monday said that it was expanding a probe into nearly 159,000 Tesla Model S and Model X vehicles, upgrading it to an engineering analysis, a step required before it can seek to compel recalls.

The auto safety regulator had opened a preliminary evaluation in June over touchscreen failures.

The failure can result in the loss of rear-camera image display when in reverse and reduced rear visibility when backing up, and can impact defogging ability, and audible chimes relating to driver assistance system Autopilot and turn signals, the agency said.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The probe now covers 2012 to 2018 model year Tesla Model S and 2016 to 2018 Model X vehicles. The preliminary investigation covered 63,000 Tesla Model S cars.

The failure does not affect vehicle control systems, the agency added.

Additional reporting by Reuters