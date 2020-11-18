Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer





CHIPMAKERS

Powerchip inks funding deal

Foundry and memorychip maker Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp (力積電) yesterday signed a NT$29.3 billion (US$1.02 billion) financing deal to repay loans, purchase new equipment and bolster its working capital. State-run Chang Hwa Bank (彰化銀行) is the lead bank for the five-year syndicated loan. The consortium of 14 banks participating in the deal also includes Taiwan Cooperative Bank (合作金庫銀行), Hua Nan Commercial Bank (華南銀行) and Mega International Commercial Bank (兆豐銀行).

EQUITIES

Profit up for TWSE firms

The Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) yesterday said that 853 domestic listed companies and 76 primary listed firms together reported pretax profits of NT$1.64 trillion in the first three quarters of this year, an increase of 10.05 percent from the same period last year, while their combined revenue over the period decreased 2.13 percent to NT$21.56 trillion. The semiconductor, computer and peripheral equipment, and electronic components industries served as major drivers for listed firms’ profit growth in the first three quarters, the exchange said.

EQUITIES

TPEX firms see profit rise

The Taipei Exchange (TPEX) yesterday said that 777 companies listed on the main board of the nation’s over-the-counter market posted a combined increase in profit and revenue in the first three quarters of the year, compared with a year earlier. The companies’ combined pretax profit in the first three quarters increased 8.74 percent to NT$161.2 billion, while their total revenue rose 0.29 percent to NT$1.62 trillion, the exchange said. Twenty companies reported earnings per share (EPS) of NT$10 or more in the third quarter alone, 55 companies reported EPS of NT$5 to NT$10 and 146 posted EPS of NT$2 to NT$5, the exchange said.

CEMENT

Taiwan Cement optimistic

Taiwan Cement Corp (台灣水泥) yesterday said that it is positive about the company’s business outlook on the back of recovering market demand, rising cement prices and falling coal costs. The company said that its operations returned to normal in the second quarter, after a dip in sales in the first quarter, and grew steadily in the third quarter, resulting in net profit increasing 3.9 percent to NT$18.4 billion in the first three quarters. Earnings per share were NT$3.15 and gross margin was 33 percent during the nine-month period, the company told an investors’ conference in Taipei.

AUTO SALES

Hotai raises sales estimate

Hotai Motor Co Ltd (和泰汽車), which distributes Toyota and Lexus vehicles in Taiwan, on Monday revised upward its total vehicle sales forecast for this year by 2,000 units to 148,000 units, thanks to launches of new models. Hotai sold 100,003 vehicles in the first 10 months of the year, up 3.6 percent from a year earlier and securing a 27.4 percent share in the local market. Supported by new vehicle sales, Hotai Motor said that its sales target of 148,000 units would enable it to grasp a 32.9 percent share of the local market this year, while the nation’s overall car sales would be as high as 450,000 units. The company reported net profit of NT$10.33 billion in the first three quarters of this year, up 16.7 percent year-on-year, on revenue of NT$171.13 billion, up 12 percent annually.