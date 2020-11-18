CHIPMAKERS
Powerchip inks funding deal
Foundry and memorychip maker Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp (力積電) yesterday signed a NT$29.3 billion (US$1.02 billion) financing deal to repay loans, purchase new equipment and bolster its working capital. State-run Chang Hwa Bank (彰化銀行) is the lead bank for the five-year syndicated loan. The consortium of 14 banks participating in the deal also includes Taiwan Cooperative Bank (合作金庫銀行), Hua Nan Commercial Bank (華南銀行) and Mega International Commercial Bank (兆豐銀行).
EQUITIES
Profit up for TWSE firms
The Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) yesterday said that 853 domestic listed companies and 76 primary listed firms together reported pretax profits of NT$1.64 trillion in the first three quarters of this year, an increase of 10.05 percent from the same period last year, while their combined revenue over the period decreased 2.13 percent to NT$21.56 trillion. The semiconductor, computer and peripheral equipment, and electronic components industries served as major drivers for listed firms’ profit growth in the first three quarters, the exchange said.
EQUITIES
TPEX firms see profit rise
The Taipei Exchange (TPEX) yesterday said that 777 companies listed on the main board of the nation’s over-the-counter market posted a combined increase in profit and revenue in the first three quarters of the year, compared with a year earlier. The companies’ combined pretax profit in the first three quarters increased 8.74 percent to NT$161.2 billion, while their total revenue rose 0.29 percent to NT$1.62 trillion, the exchange said. Twenty companies reported earnings per share (EPS) of NT$10 or more in the third quarter alone, 55 companies reported EPS of NT$5 to NT$10 and 146 posted EPS of NT$2 to NT$5, the exchange said.
CEMENT
Taiwan Cement optimistic
Taiwan Cement Corp (台灣水泥) yesterday said that it is positive about the company’s business outlook on the back of recovering market demand, rising cement prices and falling coal costs. The company said that its operations returned to normal in the second quarter, after a dip in sales in the first quarter, and grew steadily in the third quarter, resulting in net profit increasing 3.9 percent to NT$18.4 billion in the first three quarters. Earnings per share were NT$3.15 and gross margin was 33 percent during the nine-month period, the company told an investors’ conference in Taipei.
AUTO SALES
Hotai raises sales estimate
Hotai Motor Co Ltd (和泰汽車), which distributes Toyota and Lexus vehicles in Taiwan, on Monday revised upward its total vehicle sales forecast for this year by 2,000 units to 148,000 units, thanks to launches of new models. Hotai sold 100,003 vehicles in the first 10 months of the year, up 3.6 percent from a year earlier and securing a 27.4 percent share in the local market. Supported by new vehicle sales, Hotai Motor said that its sales target of 148,000 units would enable it to grasp a 32.9 percent share of the local market this year, while the nation’s overall car sales would be as high as 450,000 units. The company reported net profit of NT$10.33 billion in the first three quarters of this year, up 16.7 percent year-on-year, on revenue of NT$171.13 billion, up 12 percent annually.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, yesterday said it is to raise employees’ regular wages by an average of 20 percent in an effort to acquire and retain talent. That would be the biggest hike in regular paychecks in the company’s history, as the fight for technology talent becomes increasingly fierce and talent poaching seems normal. The last such move came in 2009, when it boosted employees’ regular pay by 15 percent, before scrapping long-term practices of stock bonus distribution for employees in 2010 in response to a major change in accounting rules. Since then, the
Pegatron Corp’s (和碩) board of directors has approved a proposal to spend US$150 million to build manufacturing facilities in India, while considering a plant in the US, the company said yesterday. A factory in India is to begin production in the second half of next year or in 2022, it said. “This is just the initial investment,” CEO Liao Syh-jang (廖賜政) said. “Due to the COVID-19 situation, it has been harder for Pegatron staff to visit India, resulting in delays.” Speaking to a virtual investors’ conference, Liao said there is “client demand” for US production as well, and that the possibility is “under
‘SENSITIVE ITEMS’: The WTO’s Informational Technology Agreement ensures that more than half of Taiwan’s exports are tariff-free, the minister of economics said Taiwan will find its own way, despite not being a part of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday. Fifteen Asia-Pacific nations — the 10 ASEAN members, as well as Australia, China, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea — signed the trade deal on Sunday. The members together account for about one-third of the world’s GDP. Responding to media reports that Taiwan would be left “out in the cold” or “marginalized economically” after the signing of the RCEP, Wang said the effects of the deal would not be “overwhelming” or “immediate.” “After going through the
COMING HOME: In addition to the NT$5 billion Kaohsiung facility, the company said it was creating a research and development center with National Cheng Kung University Yageo Corp (國巨), the nation’s largest passive components supplier, on Saturday broke ground for a new plant in Kaohsiung that is expected to begin commercial production in 2022. Yageo chairman Pierre Chen (陳泰銘) told the groundbreaking ceremony that it would be the company’s first new plant in the city in 15 years as it embarks on a plan to move its high-end technology production back home from overseas. The plant, which is expected to be completed in August 2022, would produce passive components, such as chip resistors, inductors and multi-layer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs), starting in October that year, Yageo said. The plant is