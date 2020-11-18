Shares in Taiwan closed moderately higher yesterday, as investors shifted to the sell side, pocketing their gains after the main board breached 13,700 points in the early morning session.
Contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) came off its high from the previous session, leading the broader market in giving up most of its earlier gains, while smaller tech stocks came under pressure after strong showings recently, dealers said.
The TAIEX ended up 41.18 points, or 0.3 percent, at an all-time record of 13,593.01. Turnover totaled NT$234.684 billion (US$8.14 billion) during the session, with foreign institutional investors buying a net NT$15.099 billion of shares on the main board, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.
“After the solid gains on Monday and early Tuesday, many investors were locking in their profits,” Hua Nan Securities Co (華南永昌證券) analyst Lu Chin-wei said. “TSMC, however, still managed to end above its previous close, despite the profit-taking.”
TSMC, the most heavily weighted stock on the local market, rose 0.31 percent to close at NT$485.5, after hitting the day’s high of NT$506. After soaring 4.76 percent on Monday, TSMC saw a 6.49 percent gain in its American depositary receipts overnight, and the stock breached NT$500 early in yesterday’s session.
“The NT$500 mark appears to be the stock’s ceiling at the moment,” Lu said.
As the electronics sector became lackluster, investors shifted their attention to the tourism industry, encouraged by news of potential COVID-19 vaccines, dealers said.
Other old-economy stocks appeared mixed, while the financial sector benefited from late-session buying, rising 0.21 percent to lend some support to the broader market, they added.
“After falling short of 13,700 points at the close, the TAIEX is likely to face some volatility down the road, but there could be some good buying opportunities as the index moves closer to a 20-day moving average of about 13,000 points,” Lu said.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, yesterday said it is to raise employees’ regular wages by an average of 20 percent in an effort to acquire and retain talent. That would be the biggest hike in regular paychecks in the company’s history, as the fight for technology talent becomes increasingly fierce and talent poaching seems normal. The last such move came in 2009, when it boosted employees’ regular pay by 15 percent, before scrapping long-term practices of stock bonus distribution for employees in 2010 in response to a major change in accounting rules. Since then, the
Pegatron Corp’s (和碩) board of directors has approved a proposal to spend US$150 million to build manufacturing facilities in India, while considering a plant in the US, the company said yesterday. A factory in India is to begin production in the second half of next year or in 2022, it said. “This is just the initial investment,” CEO Liao Syh-jang (廖賜政) said. “Due to the COVID-19 situation, it has been harder for Pegatron staff to visit India, resulting in delays.” Speaking to a virtual investors’ conference, Liao said there is “client demand” for US production as well, and that the possibility is “under
‘SENSITIVE ITEMS’: The WTO’s Informational Technology Agreement ensures that more than half of Taiwan’s exports are tariff-free, the minister of economics said Taiwan will find its own way, despite not being a part of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday. Fifteen Asia-Pacific nations — the 10 ASEAN members, as well as Australia, China, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea — signed the trade deal on Sunday. The members together account for about one-third of the world’s GDP. Responding to media reports that Taiwan would be left “out in the cold” or “marginalized economically” after the signing of the RCEP, Wang said the effects of the deal would not be “overwhelming” or “immediate.” “After going through the
COMING HOME: In addition to the NT$5 billion Kaohsiung facility, the company said it was creating a research and development center with National Cheng Kung University Yageo Corp (國巨), the nation’s largest passive components supplier, on Saturday broke ground for a new plant in Kaohsiung that is expected to begin commercial production in 2022. Yageo chairman Pierre Chen (陳泰銘) told the groundbreaking ceremony that it would be the company’s first new plant in the city in 15 years as it embarks on a plan to move its high-end technology production back home from overseas. The plant, which is expected to be completed in August 2022, would produce passive components, such as chip resistors, inductors and multi-layer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs), starting in October that year, Yageo said. The plant is