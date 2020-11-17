BANKING
PNC to buy BBVA operations
PNC Financial Services Group Inc agreed to buy Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA’s (BBVA) banking operations in the US for US$11.6 billion in a deal that would make it the nation’s largest regional bank. The transaction would be funded with cash on hand in a fixed price structure, PNC said in a statement yesterday. It is expected to boost earnings by about 21 percent in 2022 and generate cost savings of more than US$900 million. Merger and integration costs would total US$980 million, the bank said. The acquisition is the largest US banking deal since the merger of BB&T Corp and SunTrust Banks Inc.
PAYMENTS
Nexi to buy rival Nets
Italian payments processor Nexi SpA agreed to buy private equity-owned rival Nets A/S, extending its reach in Europe just a month after purchasing another competitor. The all-share deal values Copenhagen-based Nets at 7.8 billion euros (US$9.2 billion), including 1.8 billion euros of debt, the companies said in a joint statement on Sunday. The two firms wrapped up weeks of talks with a deal that would generate about 170 million euros of synergies per year. The transaction is supported by key shareholders of Nexi and Nets, who would remain invested in the combined group.
ENERGY
Aramco to issue bonds
Saudi Arabian Oil Co (Aramco), the world’s biggest oil company, is set to return to the bond markets for the first time since April of last year as it seeks to fund a US$75 billion dividend commitment. The company, which hired banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc for the bond sale, needs to raise debt after slumping crude prices caused profit to fall by 45 percent in the third quarter. That has left it unable to generate enough cash to fund the investor payouts, most of which go to the Saudi Arabian government, which needs the money to plug a widening budget deficit. Aramco has slashed spending, cut jobs and is considering selling some assets.
TELECOMS
Vodafone returns to black
British telecommunications giant Vodafone PLC yesterday announced that it rebounded back into profit in the first half of its financial year in a “resilient” performance as it shrugged off the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. Net profit hit 1.3 billion euros for the six months to September, the mobile phone giant said in a results statement. That followed a net loss of 2.1 billion euros in the same period a year earlier. Revenues slid 2.3 percent to 21.4 billion euros in the reporting period, as the COVID-19 pandemic hurt international travel and roaming income, and weighed on handset demand.
UNITED KINGDOM
Home asking prices fall
Asking prices for homes slipped this month as owners sought to get sales agreed in time to benefit from a temporary tax cut. Average advertised prices fell 0.5 percent from last month to ￡322,025 (US$424,311), property Web site Rightmove said yesterday. They are still up 6.3 percent from a year earlier, the biggest increase in more than four years. Activity in the market is booming as buyers and sellers look to get transactions completed before the end of a reduction in a levy on home purchases in the spring. The property Web site estimated there are 650,000 sales in progress, 67 percent more than a year earlier.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) board of directors has approved a plan to set up a wholly owned US subsidiary in Arizona with paid-in capital of US$3.5 billion. Yesterday’s announcement confirms that TSMC would fulfill its commitment and proceed with a US$12 billion investment to build a new fab in the US. TSMC in May said that it was in talks with the US central and local governments to secure incentives to narrow the manufacturing cost gap between Taiwan and the US. The chipmaker plans to make 5-nanometer chips by 2024 at the fab, which would be its first 12-inch fab
China yesterday laid out detailed regulations for the first time to root out monopolistic practices in the Internet industry, as Beijing seeks to curtail the growing dominance of corporations like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) and Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊). The country’s antitrust watchdog, the Chinese State Administration of Market Regulation, is seeking feedback on a raft of regulations that establish a framework for curbing anti-competitive behavior such as colluding on sharing sensitive consumer data, alliances that squeeze out smaller rivals and subsidizing services at below cost to eliminate competitors. They might also require companies that operate a so-called variable interest entity
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, yesterday said it is to raise employees’ regular wages by an average of 20 percent in an effort to acquire and retain talent. That would be the biggest hike in regular paychecks in the company’s history, as the fight for technology talent becomes increasingly fierce and talent poaching seems normal. The last such move came in 2009, when it boosted employees’ regular pay by 15 percent, before scrapping long-term practices of stock bonus distribution for employees in 2010 in response to a major change in accounting rules. Since then, the
MediaTek Inc (聯發科) this year expects to ship more than 45 million units of its 5G system-on-a-chip (SoC), dubbed the Dimensity series, on the back of broader product portfolios and availability in more markets beyond China, company executives said yesterday. The Hsinchu-based chipmaker said it has expanded its 5G footprint to North America, Europe, Middle East and Southeast Asian countries. Next year, the company aims to expand its reach to South America, Africa, Eastern Europe, India, Japan and South Korea, it said. MediaTek’s forecast is more conservative than an estimate of 48 million units by SinoPac Securities Investment Service Corp (永豐投顧). The