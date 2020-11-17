World Business Quick Take

BANKING

PNC to buy BBVA operations

PNC Financial Services Group Inc agreed to buy Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA’s (BBVA) banking operations in the US for US$11.6 billion in a deal that would make it the nation’s largest regional bank. The transaction would be funded with cash on hand in a fixed price structure, PNC said in a statement yesterday. It is expected to boost earnings by about 21 percent in 2022 and generate cost savings of more than US$900 million. Merger and integration costs would total US$980 million, the bank said. The acquisition is the largest US banking deal since the merger of BB&T Corp and SunTrust Banks Inc.

PAYMENTS

Nexi to buy rival Nets

Italian payments processor Nexi SpA agreed to buy private equity-owned rival Nets A/S, extending its reach in Europe just a month after purchasing another competitor. The all-share deal values Copenhagen-based Nets at 7.8 billion euros (US$9.2 billion), including 1.8 billion euros of debt, the companies said in a joint statement on Sunday. The two firms wrapped up weeks of talks with a deal that would generate about 170 million euros of synergies per year. The transaction is supported by key shareholders of Nexi and Nets, who would remain invested in the combined group.

ENERGY

Aramco to issue bonds

Saudi Arabian Oil Co (Aramco), the world’s biggest oil company, is set to return to the bond markets for the first time since April of last year as it seeks to fund a US$75 billion dividend commitment. The company, which hired banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc for the bond sale, needs to raise debt after slumping crude prices caused profit to fall by 45 percent in the third quarter. That has left it unable to generate enough cash to fund the investor payouts, most of which go to the Saudi Arabian government, which needs the money to plug a widening budget deficit. Aramco has slashed spending, cut jobs and is considering selling some assets.

TELECOMS

Vodafone returns to black

British telecommunications giant Vodafone PLC yesterday announced that it rebounded back into profit in the first half of its financial year in a “resilient” performance as it shrugged off the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. Net profit hit 1.3 billion euros for the six months to September, the mobile phone giant said in a results statement. That followed a net loss of 2.1 billion euros in the same period a year earlier. Revenues slid 2.3 percent to 21.4 billion euros in the reporting period, as the COVID-19 pandemic hurt international travel and roaming income, and weighed on handset demand.

UNITED KINGDOM

Home asking prices fall

Asking prices for homes slipped this month as owners sought to get sales agreed in time to benefit from a temporary tax cut. Average advertised prices fell 0.5 percent from last month to ￡322,025 (US$424,311), property Web site Rightmove said yesterday. They are still up 6.3 percent from a year earlier, the biggest increase in more than four years. Activity in the market is booming as buyers and sellers look to get transactions completed before the end of a reduction in a levy on home purchases in the spring. The property Web site estimated there are 650,000 sales in progress, 67 percent more than a year earlier.