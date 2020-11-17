Japan’s biggest economic expansion in more than a half-century outpaced expectations as exports and consumption powered growth, although the recovery is likely to cool this quarter as COVID-19 sets new infection records at home and overseas.
GDP grew an annualized 21.4 percent in the three months through September from the previous quarter, expanding at the fastest clip since 1968, helped by government stimulus that fueled a sharp jump in consumer spending and a strong pickup in trade.
Economists had forecast an 18.9 percent increase.
Photo: AFP
Still, the rapid expansion only managed to claw back about half of the growth lost since last year, less than some other major economies.
With the novel coronavirus’ resurgence likely to keep a lid on further export and consumption gains, the government is already making plans to add to stimulus.
“There is no way we can be optimistic about the outlook,” Dai-Ichi Life Research Institute chief economist Yoshiki Shinke said. “Virus cases are rising at home and abroad and that will weigh on global demand and household sentiment.”
Concern that the economy will lose steam last week prompted Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to call for a third extra budget.
New spending would add to Japan’s mountain of debt, but is seen as necessary as the boost from the government’s earlier cash handouts weakens and funds for a job furlough program run out.
Japanese Minister of State for Economic and Fiscal Policy Yasutoshi Nishimura said that the pace of recovery would have been faster had it not been for an earlier uptick in virus cases during the summer that weighed on consumer spending.
Japan’s number of new virus cases hit a record of 1,722 on Saturday, topping the summer peak. Fresh cases rose above 1,000 for a sixth day on Sunday, a level that is likely to discourage people from shopping and eating out, even if the government does not move to adopt new restrictions.
The resurgence is fueling fears that recovery momentum could be lost at a critical time.
Nishimura said the overall state of the economy would be taken into consideration when deciding on the size of stimulus and pledged to bring the economy back to its pre-pandemic size by 2022.
“Government measures like Go-To Travel subsidies helped boost consumption, but what concerns me is business investment fell more than I expected,” IHS Markit economist Harumi Taguchi said. “As the virus spreads again, companies are cutting back on hiring and, once government measures expire, low wages may weigh on consumption.”
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) board of directors has approved a plan to set up a wholly owned US subsidiary in Arizona with paid-in capital of US$3.5 billion. Yesterday’s announcement confirms that TSMC would fulfill its commitment and proceed with a US$12 billion investment to build a new fab in the US. TSMC in May said that it was in talks with the US central and local governments to secure incentives to narrow the manufacturing cost gap between Taiwan and the US. The chipmaker plans to make 5-nanometer chips by 2024 at the fab, which would be its first 12-inch fab
China yesterday laid out detailed regulations for the first time to root out monopolistic practices in the Internet industry, as Beijing seeks to curtail the growing dominance of corporations like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) and Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊). The country’s antitrust watchdog, the Chinese State Administration of Market Regulation, is seeking feedback on a raft of regulations that establish a framework for curbing anti-competitive behavior such as colluding on sharing sensitive consumer data, alliances that squeeze out smaller rivals and subsidizing services at below cost to eliminate competitors. They might also require companies that operate a so-called variable interest entity
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, yesterday said it is to raise employees’ regular wages by an average of 20 percent in an effort to acquire and retain talent. That would be the biggest hike in regular paychecks in the company’s history, as the fight for technology talent becomes increasingly fierce and talent poaching seems normal. The last such move came in 2009, when it boosted employees’ regular pay by 15 percent, before scrapping long-term practices of stock bonus distribution for employees in 2010 in response to a major change in accounting rules. Since then, the
MediaTek Inc (聯發科) this year expects to ship more than 45 million units of its 5G system-on-a-chip (SoC), dubbed the Dimensity series, on the back of broader product portfolios and availability in more markets beyond China, company executives said yesterday. The Hsinchu-based chipmaker said it has expanded its 5G footprint to North America, Europe, Middle East and Southeast Asian countries. Next year, the company aims to expand its reach to South America, Africa, Eastern Europe, India, Japan and South Korea, it said. MediaTek’s forecast is more conservative than an estimate of 48 million units by SinoPac Securities Investment Service Corp (永豐投顧). The