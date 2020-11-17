Japan’s economic surge to slow as virus strikes back

Japan’s biggest economic expansion in more than a half-century outpaced expectations as exports and consumption powered growth, although the recovery is likely to cool this quarter as COVID-19 sets new infection records at home and overseas.

GDP grew an annualized 21.4 percent in the three months through September from the previous quarter, expanding at the fastest clip since 1968, helped by government stimulus that fueled a sharp jump in consumer spending and a strong pickup in trade.

Economists had forecast an 18.9 percent increase.

Still, the rapid expansion only managed to claw back about half of the growth lost since last year, less than some other major economies.

With the novel coronavirus’ resurgence likely to keep a lid on further export and consumption gains, the government is already making plans to add to stimulus.

“There is no way we can be optimistic about the outlook,” Dai-Ichi Life Research Institute chief economist Yoshiki Shinke said. “Virus cases are rising at home and abroad and that will weigh on global demand and household sentiment.”

Concern that the economy will lose steam last week prompted Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to call for a third extra budget.

New spending would add to Japan’s mountain of debt, but is seen as necessary as the boost from the government’s earlier cash handouts weakens and funds for a job furlough program run out.

Japanese Minister of State for Economic and Fiscal Policy Yasutoshi Nishimura said that the pace of recovery would have been faster had it not been for an earlier uptick in virus cases during the summer that weighed on consumer spending.

Japan’s number of new virus cases hit a record of 1,722 on Saturday, topping the summer peak. Fresh cases rose above 1,000 for a sixth day on Sunday, a level that is likely to discourage people from shopping and eating out, even if the government does not move to adopt new restrictions.

The resurgence is fueling fears that recovery momentum could be lost at a critical time.

Nishimura said the overall state of the economy would be taken into consideration when deciding on the size of stimulus and pledged to bring the economy back to its pre-pandemic size by 2022.

“Government measures like Go-To Travel subsidies helped boost consumption, but what concerns me is business investment fell more than I expected,” IHS Markit economist Harumi Taguchi said. “As the virus spreads again, companies are cutting back on hiring and, once government measures expire, low wages may weigh on consumption.”