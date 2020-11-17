China’s retail sales continued a general recovery last month, official data showed yesterday, on the back of a national holiday and policies aimed at boosting spending.
Although China has largely brought COVID-19 under control, spending has been slower to recover, as the world still grapples with the effects of the pandemic.
Retail sales in the world’s second-largest economy last month rose 4.3 percent annually, the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics said.
Bureau spokesman Fu Linghui (傅令輝) told a press briefing that the pandemic “has dealt a second blow to countries” including the US and those in Europe, and that global recovery had “further stalled” as a result.
“The domestic economy is still in recovery, with multiple challenges to be conquered before a full recovery,” Fu added.
While the retail figure is lower than the 5 percent growth expected by analysts polled by Bloomberg, it still continued an upward trend as spenders gradually began to open their wallets again, particularly about the time of the week-long national holiday last month.
Catering sector revenue growth turned positive for the first time this year, the bureau said.
China’s recovery is on a “reasonably firm footing and will continue in the fourth quarter,” Research firm Oxford Economics said.
Industrial production growth last month remained the same as the month before, but continued to rise more than expected at 6.9 percent.
A strong rebound in exports could have helped industrial output, IHS Markit Asia-Pacific chief economist Rajiv Biswas said, adding that there was also potential for a pre-Christmas boost.
Meanwhile, the urban unemployment rate — a key concern, with a large number of graduates entering the market this year after the pandemic hit — fell to 5.3 percent last month.
More than 10 million new urban jobs have been created this year, meeting China’s annual target ahead of schedule, the bureau said, although analysts have said that the real unemployment figure could be higher.
Nomura Holdings Inc chief China economist Lu Ting (陸挺) yesterday said that headwinds remain, with the possibility of some social virus restrictions extending into the spring of next year and earlier pent-up demand losing steam.
“Rising US-China tensions could dent China’s exports and manufacturing investment,” he added.
Former Chinese minister of finance Lou Jiwei (樓繼偉) at a forum last week suggested that trade tensions between the world’s two biggest economies could continue even under the administration of US president-elect Joe Biden.
