Bangkok raises outlook as decline in economy slows

Reuters, BANGKOK





Thailand’s economy shrank more slowly in the third quarter, with the contraction limited to 6.4 percent thanks to a recovery in domestic activity after COVID-19 restrictions were eased, but a travel ban has kept most foreign tourists away.

The data released yesterday by the National Economic and Social Development Council showed a marked improvement from the June quarter, when the economy suffered a 12.1 percent decline, the sharpest fall in more than two decades.

On a quarterly basis, the economy expanded a seasonally adjusted 6.5 percent in the September quarter, the fastest pace in more than eight years, after a record contraction of 9.9 percent in the prior quarter.

Economists in a Reuters poll had forecast that the economy would shrink 8.6 percent year-on-year and grow 3.8 percent quarter-on-quarter.

As a result, the government raised its yearly outlook for a contraction of 6 percent from a previous forecast of 7.3 to 7.8 percent decline. It now expects exports to fall 7.5 percent this year, rather than drop 10 percent.

The upgrade came in amid a slump in tourism, tepid global demand, a strong baht and months of domestic political protests.

“The Q3 data was quite a surprise, but the economic picture has not changed and we expect a decline until the first quarter [of next year],” Tisco Financial Group PCL economist Thammarat Kittisiripat said.

While Thailand has removed most restrictions as local infections slow down, its economy continues to suffer from soft global demand and the absence of foreign tourists. It last month started to let some foreign visitors return.

“A rising trend in the number of COVID-19 cases globally during the northern hemisphere winter will subdue the economy for the next two quarters,” Kasikornbank PCL capital markets research head Kobsidthi Silpachai said.

The council yesterday said it expected 6.7 million foreign tourists to visit Thailand this year — between April and early last month there were none — after last year’s record 39.8 million, with their spending accounting for 11.4 percent of GDP.

It predicted only 5 million foreign visitors for next year.

The Thai government has supported the economy with a 1.9 trillion baht (US$63 billion) stimulus package, while the central bank has reduced interest rates by 75 basis points this year to a record low of 0.5 percent.