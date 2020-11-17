US retailer Walmart Inc is selling 85 percent of its wholly owned Japanese supermarket subsidiary Seiyu GK, while retaining a 15 percent stake, in a deal valued at ￥172.5 billion (US$1.6 billion), the companies said yesterday.
KKR & Co, a global investment firm, would purchase a 65 percent stake, while Japanese online retailer Rakuten Inc would acquire a 20 percent stake from Walmart, they said in a statement.
KKR and Rakuten would bring their expertise in e-commerce and global digital marketing to strengthen Seiyu in the increasingly digital shopping age, the statement said.
Photo: AP
Seiyu president and chief executive officer Lionel Desclee is to continue to lead in the transition period, after which he is to take on a new role at Walmart, the world’s biggest retailer.
A board would be set up, made up of representatives from KKR, Rakuten and Walmart, and a new chief executive officer appointed, the companies said.
The transaction, subject to regulatory approval, is expected to close in the first quarter of next year.
Bentonville, Arkansas-based Walmart, which also runs stores in Europe and other parts of Asia, entered the Japanese market with its purchase of a small stake in Seiyu in 2002, promising to bring its “every day low price” to Japan. Seiyu became Walmart’s group company in 2008.
The Japanese retail market has often proved a challenge for foreign players, and Walmart’s arrival was met with skepticism from the start.
Japanese buyers tend to be finicky and have at times shunned products viewed as cheap or of poor quality.
However, that trend has rapidly changed, and discount stores are increasingly popular as more Japanese seek out bargains.
The other hot trend all over the world is the move toward online shopping, a shift that has accelerated amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rakuten and Walmart have already been collaborating, including in online shopping and e-book service support.
“We look forward to accelerating digital transformation of Seiyu brick-and-mortar retail and further merging the best of offline and online retail,” Rakuten senior executive Kazunori Takeda said in a statement.
Seiyu would continue to have access to Walmart’s global sourcing for products. Scale, in theory, lowers prices.
Founded in 1963, Seiyu has more than 300 stores across Japan employing more than 34,000 people.
With fiscal year 2020 revenue of US$524 billion, Walmart employs more than 2.2 million “associates,” as its workers are called, worldwide.
