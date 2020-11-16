Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





FINANCE

Yuanta fund axed

A total of 28,645 investors had as of Thursday not sold their units of an exchange-traded fund issued by Yuanta Securities Investment Trust Corp (元大投信), ahead of its delisting on Friday, data compiled by the Financial Supervisory Commission showed. The investors, holding 1.78 million units of the fund, would have to wait for Yuanta to liquidate the Yuanta S&P GSCI Crude Oil 2x Leveraged ER Futures fund on Tuesday next week for their assets to be returned, the financial regulator said. The commission and the Taiwan Stock Exchange last month announced that it would delist the fund, as its net asset value per unit plummeted more than 90 percent from an initial value of NT$20 in 2016, due to a plunge in global crude oil prices. The futures-based fund on Thursday reported net asset value per unit of NT$0.75.

RETAIL

Costco bulks up in Taichung

US chain store operator Costco Wholesale Corp is scheduled to open a new store in Taichung’s Beitun District (北屯) on Friday. The store, which is to offer an extended product portfolio including up-market items such as yachts, is to become the second Costco store in the city and the 14th in Taiwan. Featuring a car park for more than 810 vehicles, the new store is to offer more than 4,000 product categories, with almost half of the offered items being imported, on 3,500 ping (11,570m2) floor space, according to Costco President Taiwan Inc (好市多). The existing members-only Costco store in Taichung’s Nantun District (南屯) has more than 400,000 members, accounting for 15 percent of the retailer’s total membership in Taiwan and more sales than any other of its outlets in the nation.