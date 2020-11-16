FINANCE
Yuanta fund axed
A total of 28,645 investors had as of Thursday not sold their units of an exchange-traded fund issued by Yuanta Securities Investment Trust Corp (元大投信), ahead of its delisting on Friday, data compiled by the Financial Supervisory Commission showed. The investors, holding 1.78 million units of the fund, would have to wait for Yuanta to liquidate the Yuanta S&P GSCI Crude Oil 2x Leveraged ER Futures fund on Tuesday next week for their assets to be returned, the financial regulator said. The commission and the Taiwan Stock Exchange last month announced that it would delist the fund, as its net asset value per unit plummeted more than 90 percent from an initial value of NT$20 in 2016, due to a plunge in global crude oil prices. The futures-based fund on Thursday reported net asset value per unit of NT$0.75.
RETAIL
Costco bulks up in Taichung
US chain store operator Costco Wholesale Corp is scheduled to open a new store in Taichung’s Beitun District (北屯) on Friday. The store, which is to offer an extended product portfolio including up-market items such as yachts, is to become the second Costco store in the city and the 14th in Taiwan. Featuring a car park for more than 810 vehicles, the new store is to offer more than 4,000 product categories, with almost half of the offered items being imported, on 3,500 ping (11,570m2) floor space, according to Costco President Taiwan Inc (好市多). The existing members-only Costco store in Taichung’s Nantun District (南屯) has more than 400,000 members, accounting for 15 percent of the retailer’s total membership in Taiwan and more sales than any other of its outlets in the nation.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) board of directors has approved a plan to set up a wholly owned US subsidiary in Arizona with paid-in capital of US$3.5 billion. Yesterday’s announcement confirms that TSMC would fulfill its commitment and proceed with a US$12 billion investment to build a new fab in the US. TSMC in May said that it was in talks with the US central and local governments to secure incentives to narrow the manufacturing cost gap between Taiwan and the US. The chipmaker plans to make 5-nanometer chips by 2024 at the fab, which would be its first 12-inch fab
LABOR ISSUES: The Taiwanese firm was put on probation after employees went to ‘extraordinary lengths’ to cover up Supplier Code of Conduct violations, Apple said Apple Inc suspended new business with iPhone assembler Pegatron Corp (和碩) after discovering labor violations at a student workers’ program, taking strong action to clean up a Chinese-based production chain long accused of worker abuse. The Cupertino, California-based technology giant said that it discovered several weeks ago that the Taiwanese manufacturer misclassified student workers in China and allowed some to work nights and overtime in violation of Apple’s Supplier Code of Conduct. Employees then “went to extraordinary lengths” to cover up the violations. It has since placed its partner on probation until corrective action is completed, the US company said in a
China yesterday laid out detailed regulations for the first time to root out monopolistic practices in the Internet industry, as Beijing seeks to curtail the growing dominance of corporations like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) and Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊). The country’s antitrust watchdog, the Chinese State Administration of Market Regulation, is seeking feedback on a raft of regulations that establish a framework for curbing anti-competitive behavior such as colluding on sharing sensitive consumer data, alliances that squeeze out smaller rivals and subsidizing services at below cost to eliminate competitors. They might also require companies that operate a so-called variable interest entity
MediaTek Inc (聯發科) this year expects to ship more than 45 million units of its 5G system-on-a-chip (SoC), dubbed the Dimensity series, on the back of broader product portfolios and availability in more markets beyond China, company executives said yesterday. The Hsinchu-based chipmaker said it has expanded its 5G footprint to North America, Europe, Middle East and Southeast Asian countries. Next year, the company aims to expand its reach to South America, Africa, Eastern Europe, India, Japan and South Korea, it said. MediaTek’s forecast is more conservative than an estimate of 48 million units by SinoPac Securities Investment Service Corp (永豐投顧). The