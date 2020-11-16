CPC, Formosa hike fuel prices for second week

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter





CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) yesterday announced that they would increase their gasoline and diesel prices for a second straight week, effective today.

CPC said that it would raise gasoline prices by NT$0.3 per liter to NT$21.9, NT$23.4 and NT$25.4 for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while the cost of premium diesel would increase by NT$0.2 per liter to NT$19.2.

Based on its floating oil price formula, the cost of crude oil increased 7.13 percent last week from a week earlier, as the global oil market was boosted by the US reporting better-than-expected employment data for last month, the state-run refiner said.

The oil market also received a boost amid hopes that global demand would rise as economies improve, after US drug giant Pfizer Inc and Germany’s BioNTech SE said that their COVID-19 vaccine was 90 percent effective in the preliminary test results, the refiner said.

Formosa Petrochemical said that it would also increase its prices for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline by NT$0.3 per liter to NT$21.9, NT$23.3 and NT$25.4 respectively.

Premium diesel would increase by NT$0.2 to NT$19.0 per liter, it said.