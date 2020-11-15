The safe-haven Japanese yen and Swiss franc strengthened on Friday, as the threat of a new COVID-19 wave in the US and Europe chilled the increased risk appetite that had been driven by promising vaccine news earlier this week.
At ￥104.72, the US dollar had lost 0.32 percent against the Japanese currency on Friday morning in New York. It later slipped further to settle at ￥104.69.
The Swiss franc firmed to 0.9132 against the US dollar, after trading at 0.9192 mid-week.
The US dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of major currencies, fell 0.26 percent to 92.72, up 0.5 percent weekly.
The New Taiwan dollar on Friday rose against the US dollar, gaining NT$0.013 to close at the day’s high of NT$28.847, up 0.1 percent for the week.
Global markets surged on Monday after Pfizer Inc said its experimental vaccine was more than 90 percent effective in trials. The news saw the US dollar rise as traders quit their long-yen positions.
However, currency market traders became more risk-averse on Thursday and Friday as infections spread and the heads of the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank (ECB) said that the economic outlook remained uncertain.
“It is tough to have a sustained run of optimism when virus cases continue to mount,” Western Union Business Solutions LLC senior market analyst Joe Manimbo said. “The market sees light at the end of the tunnel, but we’re still in the tunnel.”
Despite the pullback, the yen still posted its worst week since September.
The euro on Friday rose 0.17 percent to US$1.1829, but was down 0.4 percent for the week.
The prospect of a vaccine is a source of relief, but the eurozone would still suffer as a result of new lockdown measures, two ECB policymakers also said.
However, the Australian dollar — a liquid proxy for risk and global economic growth — picked up. It rose about 0.26 percent on the day to 0.7268 versus the US dollar.
“The prospect of the Fed staying super-easy through the winter and beyond, while vaccine optimism, builds is [US] dollar bearish,” Societe Generale SA foreign exchange strategist Kit Juckes wrote in a note. “The big winners in the longer-run are the higher-beta, growth and trade-sensitive currencies.”
Additional reporting by CNA, with staff writer
