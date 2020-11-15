Oil declined for a second session on Friday as rising COVID-19 cases threatened to derail demand, with tougher restrictions in major US cities on the horizon.
Futures fell 2.4 percent in New York for the day, but still posted the largest weekly gain in a month as optimism from news of a potential COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough jolted markets earlier in the week.
West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery on Friday fell 2.4 percent to US$40.15 a barrel, up 8 percent for the week.
Brent crude for December delivery on Friday fell 1.4 percent to US$42.91 a barrel, up 8.8 percent weekly.
Despite the measure of hope for the long term, US cities from the west to east coasts have imposed stricter measures to slow surging case counts, raising concerns that the coronavirus will further crimp demand for fuel.
Gasoline futures also slumped.
“In the US, the virus spread is exponential and right now many states are probably going to be forced to deliver stricter measures and return to lockdowns,” Oanda Corp senior market analyst Edward Moya said. “That’s going to cripple economic activity and put further pressure in the short term as far as the crude demand outlook goes.”
Before concerns over lockdowns set in, futures also got support from signs that the OPEC+ alliance is inching closer to delaying a planned output increase in January.
However, downbeat demand forecasts from the International Energy Agency and OPEC have clouded hopes of a recovery.
At the same time, governors of states along the US west coast issued travel advisories, following measures recently imposed in New York and Chicago.
Meanwhile, crude supply in Libya is rising.
The country’s production rose to 1.145 million barrels a day on Friday, a spokesman for its state-run National Oil Corp said.
“The most likely pattern is we continue to have choppy trading in November,” said Jay Hatfield, chief executive officer of InfraCap in New York. “We have this push-pull for the next month of probably good-to-great news on treatments and vaccines juxtaposed with probably continued skyrocketing in cases and headlines about hospitals being filled.”
In Europe, where motorway traffic is down by almost 50 percent in some countries, demand is stuttering anew. That is affecting crude, with six supertankers of unwanted North Sea oil continuing to float in the region.
Meanwhile, vehicle miles traveled on US highways fell last week in another sign that Americans are keeping off the roads amid the pandemic.
Refining margins were left behind in the oil market rally that lifted not only headline prices this week, but also led to strong moves along the forward curve.
The combined refining margin for gasoline and diesel, which is a rough gauge for the profitability of processing a barrel of oil, slid on Friday for a third straight session to near US$8 a barrel. Refineries typically need the so-called crack to be above US$10 a barrel to turn a profit from processing crude.
Additional reporting by staff writer
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) board of directors has approved a plan to set up a wholly owned US subsidiary in Arizona with paid-in capital of US$3.5 billion. Yesterday’s announcement confirms that TSMC would fulfill its commitment and proceed with a US$12 billion investment to build a new fab in the US. TSMC in May said that it was in talks with the US central and local governments to secure incentives to narrow the manufacturing cost gap between Taiwan and the US. The chipmaker plans to make 5-nanometer chips by 2024 at the fab, which would be its first 12-inch fab
LABOR ISSUES: The Taiwanese firm was put on probation after employees went to ‘extraordinary lengths’ to cover up Supplier Code of Conduct violations, Apple said Apple Inc suspended new business with iPhone assembler Pegatron Corp (和碩) after discovering labor violations at a student workers’ program, taking strong action to clean up a Chinese-based production chain long accused of worker abuse. The Cupertino, California-based technology giant said that it discovered several weeks ago that the Taiwanese manufacturer misclassified student workers in China and allowed some to work nights and overtime in violation of Apple’s Supplier Code of Conduct. Employees then “went to extraordinary lengths” to cover up the violations. It has since placed its partner on probation until corrective action is completed, the US company said in a
China yesterday laid out detailed regulations for the first time to root out monopolistic practices in the Internet industry, as Beijing seeks to curtail the growing dominance of corporations like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) and Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊). The country’s antitrust watchdog, the Chinese State Administration of Market Regulation, is seeking feedback on a raft of regulations that establish a framework for curbing anti-competitive behavior such as colluding on sharing sensitive consumer data, alliances that squeeze out smaller rivals and subsidizing services at below cost to eliminate competitors. They might also require companies that operate a so-called variable interest entity
MediaTek Inc (聯發科) this year expects to ship more than 45 million units of its 5G system-on-a-chip (SoC), dubbed the Dimensity series, on the back of broader product portfolios and availability in more markets beyond China, company executives said yesterday. The Hsinchu-based chipmaker said it has expanded its 5G footprint to North America, Europe, Middle East and Southeast Asian countries. Next year, the company aims to expand its reach to South America, Africa, Eastern Europe, India, Japan and South Korea, it said. MediaTek’s forecast is more conservative than an estimate of 48 million units by SinoPac Securities Investment Service Corp (永豐投顧). The