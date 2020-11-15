Biden faces a global economy that’s tired of US antics

US president-elect Joe Biden must rebuild global trust after the Trump administration alienated EU allies, weakened the WTO and undermined an OECD tax system

By Ferdinando Giugliano / Bloomberg Opinion





The election of Joe Biden as US president has prompted sighs of relief across the world — not least because his White House is expected to be a boon for the international economy.

US President Donald Trump’s erratic behavior on trade and currencies has weighed on foreign companies and governments while doing little to fulfill his domestic objectives. Even though it is hard to say precisely how damaging the US president’s economic agenda has been, especially with the COVID-19 crisis, it has caused enough uncertainty to undermine key global relationships and institutions.

A challenge for Biden would be strengthening a multilateral framework that is badly in need of repair.

Supporters of US President Donald Trump and those of US president-elect Joe Biden face off outside the White House in Washington on Friday. Photo: AFP

Trump started trade disputes with China and the EU, renegotiated the North American Free Trade Agreement and weakened the WTO. He tried to talk down the US dollar repeatedly, despite a long-standing agreement among the world’s policymakers to avoid starting “currency wars.” His administration shunned the IMF, stopping its efforts to provide greater help to emerging markets during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Far from putting the US in a stronger position, “Trumponomics” largely failed to meet expectations. The country never grew by the 4 percent a year that Trump promised during the 2016 presidential campaign — it averaged 2.5 percent during the first three years of the administration. There was no return of sustained inflation that the financial markets had initially bet on. Protectionism failed to close the US trade deficit: In August, the difference between what the US buys from abroad and what it sells rose to US$67 billion, a 14-year high, before narrowing slightly in September.

There was also little evidence of large-scale reshoring of companies and jobs from overseas.

A survey from the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai showed that of more than 200 respondents that own or outsource manufacturing operations in China, only 3.7 percent were moving some production back into the US.

The US president’s agenda negatively affected the private sector, too. Chief executives had to anxiously monitor Trump’s Twitter feed, fearing he would sink their shares with a few derogatory tweets.

Economists Scott Baker, Nicholas Bloom and Steven Davis showed that from 2018 to last year, US trade policy uncertainty reached its highest point since the mid-1990s.

The three authors found that more than one-third of the large daily moves in the US stock market during these years were due to trade policy announcements — up from just 0.6 percent in all the years between 1900 and 2017.

Globally, the pandemic makes it harder to measure the effects of Trump’s economic policy.

However, last year, the IMF predicted that the US-China trade dispute alone would cost the world economy about 0.8 percent of output by this year — roughly US$1 trillion.

The exact contours of Biden’s economic plans remain unclear. The ability to pass meaningful fiscal stimulus and alleviate pressure on the US Federal Reserve would be crucial to a post-coronavirus recovery.

However, the incoming US administration should also seek to reinstate international coordination on economic policymaking. Trade and currency wars increase uncertainty and depress investment. Reversing this is crucial, given the pandemic’s effects on employment and output.

A first step is bringing trade conflicts to a peaceful resolution. As my colleague Noah Smith argues, this is straightforward when it comes to economies such as the EU that have similar wage levels, labor standards and environmental protection laws as the US.

The Biden administration would also have to restore the full functionality of the WTO, after Trump emasculated its dispute settlement system.

The US president-elect should restrain from talking down the US dollar in an attempt to gain competitiveness for US goods. As the experience of the Trump administration has shown, this does little to help the trade balance, but undermines the Fed’s independence.

The US might want to lead the way in other areas too, starting with the global tax system.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) is spearheading efforts to reduce tax avoidance, particularly from multinational corporations.

However, these have been undermined by US opposition.

As former IMF chief economist Maurice Obstfeld has argued, the US should promote the completion and adoption of the OECD process, which would help restore faith in globalization.

Finally, the US would need to engage more constructively with the IMF. Many low and middle-income countries are looking to the fund for support as the global slowdown hits their finances.

The White House would need to consider increasing the size of the IMF’s firepower to boost lending and work with it to streamline debt restructuring procedures for countries that risk becoming insolvent.

For the past 75 years, the US has been the guardian of the international economic and financial architecture. The world is ready for the country to resume that role.

Ferdinando Giugliano writes columns on European economics for Bloomberg Opinion. He is also an economics columnist for La Repubblica and was a member of the editorial board of the Financial Times.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.