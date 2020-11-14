World Business Quick Take

Cisco raises forecasts

Cisco Systems Inc shares jumped as much as 9.6 percent after the company’s second-quarter forecast indicated that it would beat analysts’ projections and suggested that companies and governments are beginning to resume spending on networking gear as the economy slowly recovers from the COVID-19 slump. Revenue in the quarter ending in January would be flat to down 2 percent from a year earlier, the San Jose, California-based company said in a statement on Thursday. Analysts on average had projected a decline of 3 percent. Profit, excluding certain items, would be US$0.74 to US$0.76 per share. Wall Street was looking for US$0.74, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Shares of the company traded as high US$42.38 in extended trading, after closing at US$38.67 in New York.

MEXICO

Central bank halts easing

Banco de Mexico surprised markets by halting a record monetary easing cycle that has lent one of the few supports to an economy expected to contract nearly 10 percent this year. The central bank, led by Governor Alejandro Diaz de Leon, voted 4 to 1 to hold borrowing costs at 4.25 percent, after inflation held above the bank’s target ceiling for three straight months. The Mexican peso briefly trimmed losses after the decision, which was expected by only six of 22 economists surveyed by Bloomberg. Sixteen of them forecast a quarter-point cut. “This pause provides necessary space to confirm a path for inflation to converge to its goal,” bank board members wrote in a statement accompanying the decision. “Going forward, monetary policy will depend on the evolution of factors that affect headline and core inflation.”

AUTOMAKERS

Musk positive and negative

Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk tweeted that he might have contracted COVID-19 and renewed his conspiratorial posting about the virus that has infected almost 53 million people worldwide. “Something extremely bogus is going on,” Musk wrote late on Thursday. “Was tested for covid four times today. Two tests came back negative, two came back positive.” The billionaire said he took a series of rapid antigen tests, which produce results within 15 minutes and are cheaper, but less reliable than polymerase chain reaction tests. He is now waiting for the result from the latter type of test, which can take laboratories a day or longer to process. Musk, 49, wrote that he was experiencing symptoms of a typical cold, describing them as “nothing unusual so far.” Musk has at times sowed doubts about COVID-19, questioning the its virality and claiming that fatality rates are overstated.

AIRLINES

Employment hits low

Hit with a collapse of demand, US airlines are to end the year with the lowest number of workers since at least 1987, 90,000 fewer than when COVID-19 hit, an industry federation said on Thursday. Airlines for America said that the number of full-time equivalent positions would drop to 370,000 at the end of next month, from 460,000 in March, a drop of nearly 20 percent. As COVID-19 cases explode in the US, approaching the worst days of the nation’s outbreak, US authorities have stepped up restrictions. The number of passengers carried in the US in the past few weeks has remained 65 percent lower than the same period last year, the organization said. Airlines initially cut staff through early retirement and voluntary furloughs. The firms pledged to hold off on layoffs until Sept. 30, in exchange for aid of US$25 billion.