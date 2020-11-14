TikTok gets reprieve as US holds off on enforcing ban

AFP, WASHINGTON





The US government on Thursday announced that it would delay enforcement of a ban on TikTok, saying it would comply with a court order in favor of the Chinese-owned social media sensation.

The administration of US President Donald Trump has insisted on the need to ban the fast-growing app, saying that it has links to the Chinese government through its parent company ByteDance Ltd (字節跳動), and that user data could be obtained by Beijing.

The hit short-form video app — which has some 100 million users in the US — was given a reprieve after the US Department of Commerce said that it was holding off on banning it owing to an injunction by a federal judge issued on Oct. 30.

“The department is complying with the terms of this order,” it said in a statement, adding that the ban “will not go into effect pending further legal developments.”

The government has launched an appeal against the judge’s decision in the case, which was brought by TikTok influencers.

The White House has said that TikTok must become a US firm controlled by US investors to avert a ban.

However, any such plan would likely need approval from Beijing, which has balked at giving up control of its social media star.

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce in August published new rules that added “civilian use” to a list of technologies that are restricted for export, which could make it more difficult for ByteDance to sell TikTok, which features clips of everything from dance routines to politics.

In a statement on the reprieve in the US, TikTok said: “[We] look forward to reaching a resolution that addresses their security concerns, even as we disagree with them.”

ByteDance and TikTok have proposed creating a new company with business software firm Oracle Corp as a technology partner and retail giant Walmart Inc as a business partner, but no deal has been confirmed.

ByteDance had been given until Thursday to restructure ownership of the app in the US to address national security concerns, but filed a petition in a Washington court asking for a delay.

The company on Tuesday said that it had asked the government for a 30-day extension because of “continual new requests and no clarity on whether our proposed solutions would be accepted,” but it was not granted.

A separate case brought by TikTok is pending in another Washington court, which last month blocked the US government from enforcing a ban on new downloads of the app.

Trump and his aides have said that TikTok and ByteDance can be used to collect data on Americans for Chinese espionage, a claim Beijing denies.