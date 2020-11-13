World Business Quick Take

UNITED KINGDOM

Economy grew by 1.1%

The economy grew by a slower than expected 1.1 percent in September from August even before the latest COVID-19 restrictions on businesses, leaving it lagging other rich nations in its recovery from the shock of the pandemic, data released yesterday showed. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected growth to slow to 1.5 percent in September. The data underlined that the economy is likely to go back into contraction, with uncertainty about a Dec. 31 deadline for a Brexit deal adding to the drag from the pandemic. In the July-to-September period, GDP grew by a quarterly record of 15.5 percent, but that failed to make up for its nearly 20 percent crash in the second quarter, which included the first COVID-19 lockdown.

AVIATION

Boeing sees China growth

Boeing Co expects China to continue to be the main driver in aviation growth over the next 20 years, as Chinese airlines are likely to buy 8,600 new airplanes worth US$1.4 trillion during the period, it said yesterday. The US manufacturer said its outlook reflects an expected robust recovery for China from the COVID-19 pandemic, driven by its expanding middle-class, economic growth and urbanization, as well as government investment in transport infrastructure, regional traffic flows and a flourishing domestic market. “Despite the challenges imposed by the pandemic, China’s projected airplane and services market represents a nearly 7 percent increase over last year’s 20-year commercial market outlook forecast,” Boeing said. About 25 percent of worldwide aviation growth over the past decade has come from China, the company said. Boeing said that it expects annual passenger traffic growth of 5.5 percent in China over the next 20 years.

ENGINEERING

Siemens eyes profit growth

Siemens AG yesterday forecast a slight increase in profit next year as the COVID-19 pandemic wanes and the economy returns to growth after a tough year for industrial companies. Siemens said that net income would rise “moderately” from the 4.2 billion euros (US$4.96 billion) generated in the 2020 fiscal year that ended on Sept. 30. It proposed cutting its dividend. “I’m reasonably confident that we’ve been through the worst,” Siemens CEO Joe Kaeser said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. Europe’s biggest engineering firm warned that some pandemic-related challenges would remain, causing customer investments to lag behind economic growth and negative currency effects to dampen operating profit at its core industrial businesses. Group sales declined 2 percent to 57.1 billion euros this year, largely because of the pandemic. Analysts had expected revenue of 57.5 billion euros.

AUTOMAKERS

Nissan predicts smaller loss

Nissan Motor Co yesterday forecast a 28 percent smaller operating loss for this fiscal year, fueling optimism that the automaker is regaining its footing after the COVID-19 pandemic dented global sales. The operating loss for the year to March would be ￥340 billion ($3.23 billion), compared with a previous forecast for a ￥470 billion loss, the Yokohama-based company said. For the July-to-September quarter, Nissan reported an operating loss of ￥4.8 billion, compared with analysts’ average estimate for a ￥148 billion loss. The shrinking deficits are an early sign that Nissan’s efforts to cut more than ￥300 billion in fixed costs, reduce capacity and restructure the business are paying off.