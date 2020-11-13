UNITED KINGDOM
Economy grew by 1.1%
The economy grew by a slower than expected 1.1 percent in September from August even before the latest COVID-19 restrictions on businesses, leaving it lagging other rich nations in its recovery from the shock of the pandemic, data released yesterday showed. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected growth to slow to 1.5 percent in September. The data underlined that the economy is likely to go back into contraction, with uncertainty about a Dec. 31 deadline for a Brexit deal adding to the drag from the pandemic. In the July-to-September period, GDP grew by a quarterly record of 15.5 percent, but that failed to make up for its nearly 20 percent crash in the second quarter, which included the first COVID-19 lockdown.
AVIATION
Boeing sees China growth
Boeing Co expects China to continue to be the main driver in aviation growth over the next 20 years, as Chinese airlines are likely to buy 8,600 new airplanes worth US$1.4 trillion during the period, it said yesterday. The US manufacturer said its outlook reflects an expected robust recovery for China from the COVID-19 pandemic, driven by its expanding middle-class, economic growth and urbanization, as well as government investment in transport infrastructure, regional traffic flows and a flourishing domestic market. “Despite the challenges imposed by the pandemic, China’s projected airplane and services market represents a nearly 7 percent increase over last year’s 20-year commercial market outlook forecast,” Boeing said. About 25 percent of worldwide aviation growth over the past decade has come from China, the company said. Boeing said that it expects annual passenger traffic growth of 5.5 percent in China over the next 20 years.
ENGINEERING
Siemens eyes profit growth
Siemens AG yesterday forecast a slight increase in profit next year as the COVID-19 pandemic wanes and the economy returns to growth after a tough year for industrial companies. Siemens said that net income would rise “moderately” from the 4.2 billion euros (US$4.96 billion) generated in the 2020 fiscal year that ended on Sept. 30. It proposed cutting its dividend. “I’m reasonably confident that we’ve been through the worst,” Siemens CEO Joe Kaeser said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. Europe’s biggest engineering firm warned that some pandemic-related challenges would remain, causing customer investments to lag behind economic growth and negative currency effects to dampen operating profit at its core industrial businesses. Group sales declined 2 percent to 57.1 billion euros this year, largely because of the pandemic. Analysts had expected revenue of 57.5 billion euros.
AUTOMAKERS
Nissan predicts smaller loss
Nissan Motor Co yesterday forecast a 28 percent smaller operating loss for this fiscal year, fueling optimism that the automaker is regaining its footing after the COVID-19 pandemic dented global sales. The operating loss for the year to March would be ￥340 billion ($3.23 billion), compared with a previous forecast for a ￥470 billion loss, the Yokohama-based company said. For the July-to-September quarter, Nissan reported an operating loss of ￥4.8 billion, compared with analysts’ average estimate for a ￥148 billion loss. The shrinking deficits are an early sign that Nissan’s efforts to cut more than ￥300 billion in fixed costs, reduce capacity and restructure the business are paying off.
HTC Corp (宏達電) yesterday reported revenue of NT$430 million (US$14.89 million) for last month, down 47 percent from NT$817 million in September and 34 percent from NT$656 million a year earlier. Revenue in the first 10 months of the year plunged 47.7 percent to NT$4.64 billion from the same period last year. HTC has been moving into virtual reality, forming a strategic partnership with Valve Corp in 2015 in hopes of reviving its fortunes. However, its VR efforts have yet to bear fruit and the company continues to rely heavily on mobile phones to drive its business. The release of the HTC U20
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) board of directors has approved a plan to set up a wholly owned US subsidiary in Arizona with paid-in capital of US$3.5 billion. Yesterday’s announcement confirms that TSMC would fulfill its commitment and proceed with a US$12 billion investment to build a new fab in the US. TSMC in May said that it was in talks with the US central and local governments to secure incentives to narrow the manufacturing cost gap between Taiwan and the US. The chipmaker plans to make 5-nanometer chips by 2024 at the fab, which would be its first 12-inch fab
LABOR ISSUES: The Taiwanese firm was put on probation after employees went to ‘extraordinary lengths’ to cover up Supplier Code of Conduct violations, Apple said Apple Inc suspended new business with iPhone assembler Pegatron Corp (和碩) after discovering labor violations at a student workers’ program, taking strong action to clean up a Chinese-based production chain long accused of worker abuse. The Cupertino, California-based technology giant said that it discovered several weeks ago that the Taiwanese manufacturer misclassified student workers in China and allowed some to work nights and overtime in violation of Apple’s Supplier Code of Conduct. Employees then “went to extraordinary lengths” to cover up the violations. It has since placed its partner on probation until corrective action is completed, the US company said in a
MediaTek Inc (聯發科) this year expects to ship more than 45 million units of its 5G system-on-a-chip (SoC), dubbed the Dimensity series, on the back of broader product portfolios and availability in more markets beyond China, company executives said yesterday. The Hsinchu-based chipmaker said it has expanded its 5G footprint to North America, Europe, Middle East and Southeast Asian countries. Next year, the company aims to expand its reach to South America, Africa, Eastern Europe, India, Japan and South Korea, it said. MediaTek’s forecast is more conservative than an estimate of 48 million units by SinoPac Securities Investment Service Corp (永豐投顧). The