Woodside Petroleum Ltd shelved talks to sell stakes in a gas field and liquefied natural gas (LNG) project to Chinese companies a few months ago because of a growing diplomatic row between Australia and China, the company’s CEO said yesterday.
Chief executive Peter Coleman said that he hopes to revive the talks when the spat subsides.
Woodside had been negotiating with China’s national oil companies, including PetroChina Co (中國石油天然氣), and second-tier companies to sell a “modest” stake in the linked Scarborough gas field and Pluto LNG Train 2 project, which would have included some gas sales.
“They advised us a couple of months ago that they were just not able to proceed at this point due to the relations between China and Australia,” Coleman said.
“So we’re a little frustrated and disappointed by that. But we’re hopeful that things will improve and we’ll be able to get them back to the table,” he said.
Diplomatic relations with China, Australia’s top trading partner, have deteriorated after Canberra called for an international inquiry into the source of COVID-19.
The frayed ties have hit exports of Australian coal, barley, wine, timber and lobsters, but analysts have expected LNG would be immune as Australia is the biggest supplier of LNG to China.
“The restrictions, so far, do not appear to have affected Australian exports of LNG to China,” research firm EnergyQuest said in a report yesterday.
EnergyQuest estimates China imported 23.5 million tonnes of Australian LNG in the first 10 months of this year, in line with the first 10 months of last year.
Coleman said that the diplomatic row had not hurt Woodside’s existing partnerships with Chinese companies in Australia and Myanmar, where he said the relationship was “very good.”
Woodside is also looking to sell down its enlarged stake in the Sangomar oil project in Senegal.
China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC, 中國海洋石油) has ties with Woodside’s former partner in Senegal, FAR Ltd, for projects in West Africa.
Coleman did not see the diplomatic spat stopping CNOOC from bidding for a stake in Sangomar, he said.
In a separate report, China has stopped the import of all timber from the Australian state of Victoria after customs officials said they had discovered pests, Canberra said.
Australian Minister for Agriculture, Drought and Emergency Management David Littleproud said that the Chinese General Administration of Customs had informed the agriculture department that “all export of logs from the state of Victoria are suspended as of 11 November.”
The ban comes a week after China halted timber imports from Queensland state, and Chinese importers told media they had been called to a meeting and informally told by officials that Australian products would face increased customs inspections after Friday last week.
Chinese officials have denied that any coordinated action is being taken against Australian products.
Australian agriculture officials last week warned 400 exporters there had been customs delays in China and commercial losses, including live lobsters that died waiting for customs clearance in Shanghai.
Littleproud said in a statement that the latest timber suspension follows the detection of bark beetle in logs exported from Victoria this year and concerns around fumigation of bushfire affected logs.
HTC Corp (宏達電) yesterday reported revenue of NT$430 million (US$14.89 million) for last month, down 47 percent from NT$817 million in September and 34 percent from NT$656 million a year earlier. Revenue in the first 10 months of the year plunged 47.7 percent to NT$4.64 billion from the same period last year. HTC has been moving into virtual reality, forming a strategic partnership with Valve Corp in 2015 in hopes of reviving its fortunes. However, its VR efforts have yet to bear fruit and the company continues to rely heavily on mobile phones to drive its business. The release of the HTC U20
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) board of directors has approved a plan to set up a wholly owned US subsidiary in Arizona with paid-in capital of US$3.5 billion. Yesterday’s announcement confirms that TSMC would fulfill its commitment and proceed with a US$12 billion investment to build a new fab in the US. TSMC in May said that it was in talks with the US central and local governments to secure incentives to narrow the manufacturing cost gap between Taiwan and the US. The chipmaker plans to make 5-nanometer chips by 2024 at the fab, which would be its first 12-inch fab
LABOR ISSUES: The Taiwanese firm was put on probation after employees went to ‘extraordinary lengths’ to cover up Supplier Code of Conduct violations, Apple said Apple Inc suspended new business with iPhone assembler Pegatron Corp (和碩) after discovering labor violations at a student workers’ program, taking strong action to clean up a Chinese-based production chain long accused of worker abuse. The Cupertino, California-based technology giant said that it discovered several weeks ago that the Taiwanese manufacturer misclassified student workers in China and allowed some to work nights and overtime in violation of Apple’s Supplier Code of Conduct. Employees then “went to extraordinary lengths” to cover up the violations. It has since placed its partner on probation until corrective action is completed, the US company said in a
MediaTek Inc (聯發科) this year expects to ship more than 45 million units of its 5G system-on-a-chip (SoC), dubbed the Dimensity series, on the back of broader product portfolios and availability in more markets beyond China, company executives said yesterday. The Hsinchu-based chipmaker said it has expanded its 5G footprint to North America, Europe, Middle East and Southeast Asian countries. Next year, the company aims to expand its reach to South America, Africa, Eastern Europe, India, Japan and South Korea, it said. MediaTek’s forecast is more conservative than an estimate of 48 million units by SinoPac Securities Investment Service Corp (永豐投顧). The