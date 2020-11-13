The election of former vice president Joe Biden as US president gives the IMF a chance to reset its relationship with the US, its largest shareholder, and make green initiatives a bigger part of its global economic recovery plan.
IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva sent “personal” letters to Biden and running mate, US Senator Kamala Harris. this week, an IMF spokesman said, without providing any details about their contents.
US President Donald Trump has mounted legal challenges to the election results, thus far without evidence, but the fund typically shies away from publicly commenting on elections until they are concluded.
Photo: AFP
Sources familiar with Georgieva’s goals said that Biden’s commitment to multilateral institutions and his pledge to re-enter the Paris Agreement should help the IMF advance its own targets.
Biden’s transition team did not respond to a question about communications with Georgieva and the IMF.
One IMF source said that some member countries are hoping Biden would reconsider the Trump administration’s opposition to new IMF resources, including a general allocation of new Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) that could boost members’ currency reserves by hundreds of billions of dollars.
US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin has opposed such measures, which were last deployed during the 2009 financial crisis when Biden was vice president.
Mnuchin has also opposed a new increase in the IMF’s quota resources that could boost the shareholding of China and other big emerging market countries, a move also executed when Biden was last in office.
“On SDR allocation, we certainly hope that it will be possible to return to the issue,” the source said, adding that past experience shows that a new quota agreement would be complicated no matter which party holds the White House.
In nearly every speech, Georgieva also said there was a need to target fiscal stimulus spending to build a “greener, smarter and fairer” global economy while cutting emissions and building more inclusive societies — goals widely shared by the Biden team, whose transition slogan is “Build Back Better.”
The Trump administration has blocked inclusion of climate change in communiques issued by the G20.
The IMF last month forecast the global economy would contract by 4.4 percent this year, returning to growth of 5.2 percent next year, with emerging markets other than China hit considerably harder.
Georgieva has also run into resistance in her push for the G20 to look beyond a debt freeze for the poorest countries to include heavily indebted small island states and other countries hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and the collapse of tourism.
She was yesterday to push for public investment in a green economy during a meeting with global leaders at the Paris Peace Forum, another source familiar with the plans said.
Due to appear in person with French President Emmanuel Macron, Georgieva was to be joined virtually at the event by the leaders of Germany, India and China — but not Trump.
