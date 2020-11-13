Hon Hai posts 35% profit bump

LOOKING AHEAD: Hon Hai forecast a 15 percent quarterly increase this quarter, from NT$1.29 trillion last quarter, while predicting single-digit percentage growth next year

By Angelica Oung / Staff reporter, with Bloomberg





Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), a major assembler of Apple Inc’s iPhones, yesterday reported that net profit expanded 35 percent quarter-on-quarter last quarter, thanks to stronger-than-expected demand for smartphones and servers.

Hon Hai chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) told an investors’ conference at its headquarters in New Taipei City that he was “optimistic” about next year.

“There are things I cannot take into account such as pandemics and elections, but I expect single-digit percentage growth for Hon Hai year-on-year in 2021,” Liu said.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co chairman Young Liu, center, attends an investors’ conference at the company’s headquarters in New Taipei City’s Tucheng District yesterday. Photo: CNA

This quarter, revenue would grow at an annual single-digit percentage rate, Liu said, attributing it to strong consumer demand for newly launched consumer electronics.

That would represent quarterly growth of about 15 percent from NT$1.29 trillion (US$44.7 billion) last quarter, he said.

Revenue grew 14 percent quarterly last quarter, which was 7 percent decline from a year earlier, the company said.

“The market has responded well to new products this year,” Liu said. “In the consumer electronics business, while there are still various macro uncertainties, consumer demand still looks strong” for the fourth quarter.

Apple on Tuesday introduced new Macs carrying its own chips. The laptops might further boost profit for Hon Hai, which is reportedly assembling two of the new models, the 13-inch MacBook Air and MacBook Pro.

Apple and its suppliers, including Hon Hai, could face challenges in fulfilling demand in the holiday season.

The world’s most valuable company is grappling with a shortage of power-management chips in iPhones and other devices, people with knowledge of the matter have said.

To reduce its dependence on Apple, Hon Hai is looking to emerging technology, including robotics and automotive sectors for growth.

Last month, it unveiled its first electric-vehicle chassis and is also planning a joint venture with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV aimed at the China market.

The company’s open electric vehicle platform is expected to start contributing to its revenue from 2022, Liu said.

Hon Hai has also made a bid for Malaysian chipmaker SilTerra Malaysia Sdn Bhd, Liu said, without disclosing the amount.

A decision could be reached by the end of this year, he said.

Net profit expanded to NT$30.9 billion during the quarter ending on Sept. 30, compared with NT$22.88 billion in the second quarter, representing about 0.6 annual growth from NT$30.66 billion.

Earnings per share climbed to NT$2.23, compared with NT$1.65 in the second quarter and NT$2.21 in the third quarter last year.

“The lessening of COVID-19 related disruption explains why we are up from last quarter,” Hon Hai chief financial officer David Huang (黃德財) said. “The delay of customer’s product [launches] explains why we are down year-on-year.”

Since 2011, Apple has released its new iPhone model in September, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the release was pushed to last month.

Gross margin improved to 6.2 percent from 5.91 percent a quarter earlier and 6.01 percent in the previous year, Hon Hai said.

Operating profit margin rose to 2.51 percent, from 1.99 percent in the second quarter and 2.41 percent in the third quarter last year.

Net profit margin also increased to 2.39 percent, from 2.03 percent in the second quarter and 2.21 percent in the third quarter last year, it said.

“In terms of our four main product groups, consumer electronics outperformed due to smartphone sales and cloud products outperformed due to server sales, while computers met expectations and components slightly underperformed,” Liu said.