World Business Quick Take

Agencies





LODGING

Airbnb delays IPO filing

Airbnb Inc’s long-awaited filing for an initial public offering (IPO) has slipped to next week, people with knowledge of the matter said. The home-share giant’s public filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission could come as soon as Monday, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information was not public. The company, which had intended to file today, decided on a delay to keep it from being overshadowed by the fallout from the US election, one of the people said. Airbnb could still adjust its plans again, the people said. A representative for San Francisco-based firm declined to comment.

TECHNOLOGY

TikTok petitions to stop ban

TikTok on Tuesday asked a Washington court to stop an order from US President Donald Trump’s administration from taking effect this week, as the White House seeks to ban the Chinese-owned app in the US. ByteDance Ltd (字節跳動) has until today to restructure ownership of the app in the US to meet US security concerns. In its court petition, TikTok asked for more time, saying it has not received enough feedback on its proposed solution. It said in a statement that it had asked the government for a 30-day extension because it was “facing continual new requests and no clarity on whether our proposed solutions would be accepted,” but it had not been granted.

TELECOMS

Docomo takeover opposed

Japanese telecom firms yesterday appealed to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications over a planned US$40 billion takeover of the nation’s biggest mobile carrier by its government-backed parent, warning that it would “prevent fair competition.” Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp (NTT) in September announced its plan to buy out remaining shares in NTT Docomo Inc. However, 28 telecoms, including Softbank Corp and KDDI Corp, sent a joint letter to the ministry protesting the move. Making Docomo a wholly owned firm “will create a powerful force that dominates the market,” they said.

SOUTH KOREA

Jobless rate rises to 4.2%

The nation’s jobless rate rose unexpectedly last month, as the COVID-19 pandemic kept businesses reluctant to hire. The unemployment rate climbed to 4.2 percent from 3.9 percent in September, data from the statistical office showed yesterday. Economists had forecast the rate improving to 3.8 percent. The nation shed 421,000 jobs from a year ago, an eighth straight month of declining employment. The latest jobs data reflect the slow pace of economic recovery and add to reasons to quicken government spending to boost consumption and beef up quarantine efforts particularly ahead of winter, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.

THAILAND

Baht rally sparks concern

The government wants the Bank of Thailand to temper a rally in the nation’s currency, which is threatening efforts to boost exports to balance a slump in tourism revenue, Minister of Finance Arkhom Termpittayapaisith said yesterday. The central bank is “taking care” of the baht, Arkhom told reporters, after the currency rallied to a 10-month high against the US dollar. The baht has surged 4.7 percent this quarter as foreign inflows into the nation’s stocks and bonds resumed, and emerging market currencies rallied on optimism over the global economic outlook.