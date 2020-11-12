LODGING
Airbnb delays IPO filing
Airbnb Inc’s long-awaited filing for an initial public offering (IPO) has slipped to next week, people with knowledge of the matter said. The home-share giant’s public filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission could come as soon as Monday, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information was not public. The company, which had intended to file today, decided on a delay to keep it from being overshadowed by the fallout from the US election, one of the people said. Airbnb could still adjust its plans again, the people said. A representative for San Francisco-based firm declined to comment.
TECHNOLOGY
TikTok petitions to stop ban
TikTok on Tuesday asked a Washington court to stop an order from US President Donald Trump’s administration from taking effect this week, as the White House seeks to ban the Chinese-owned app in the US. ByteDance Ltd (字節跳動) has until today to restructure ownership of the app in the US to meet US security concerns. In its court petition, TikTok asked for more time, saying it has not received enough feedback on its proposed solution. It said in a statement that it had asked the government for a 30-day extension because it was “facing continual new requests and no clarity on whether our proposed solutions would be accepted,” but it had not been granted.
TELECOMS
Docomo takeover opposed
Japanese telecom firms yesterday appealed to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications over a planned US$40 billion takeover of the nation’s biggest mobile carrier by its government-backed parent, warning that it would “prevent fair competition.” Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp (NTT) in September announced its plan to buy out remaining shares in NTT Docomo Inc. However, 28 telecoms, including Softbank Corp and KDDI Corp, sent a joint letter to the ministry protesting the move. Making Docomo a wholly owned firm “will create a powerful force that dominates the market,” they said.
SOUTH KOREA
Jobless rate rises to 4.2%
The nation’s jobless rate rose unexpectedly last month, as the COVID-19 pandemic kept businesses reluctant to hire. The unemployment rate climbed to 4.2 percent from 3.9 percent in September, data from the statistical office showed yesterday. Economists had forecast the rate improving to 3.8 percent. The nation shed 421,000 jobs from a year ago, an eighth straight month of declining employment. The latest jobs data reflect the slow pace of economic recovery and add to reasons to quicken government spending to boost consumption and beef up quarantine efforts particularly ahead of winter, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.
THAILAND
Baht rally sparks concern
The government wants the Bank of Thailand to temper a rally in the nation’s currency, which is threatening efforts to boost exports to balance a slump in tourism revenue, Minister of Finance Arkhom Termpittayapaisith said yesterday. The central bank is “taking care” of the baht, Arkhom told reporters, after the currency rallied to a 10-month high against the US dollar. The baht has surged 4.7 percent this quarter as foreign inflows into the nation’s stocks and bonds resumed, and emerging market currencies rallied on optimism over the global economic outlook.
HTC Corp (宏達電) yesterday reported revenue of NT$430 million (US$14.89 million) for last month, down 47 percent from NT$817 million in September and 34 percent from NT$656 million a year earlier. Revenue in the first 10 months of the year plunged 47.7 percent to NT$4.64 billion from the same period last year. HTC has been moving into virtual reality, forming a strategic partnership with Valve Corp in 2015 in hopes of reviving its fortunes. However, its VR efforts have yet to bear fruit and the company continues to rely heavily on mobile phones to drive its business. The release of the HTC U20
LABOR ISSUES: The Taiwanese firm was put on probation after employees went to ‘extraordinary lengths’ to cover up Supplier Code of Conduct violations, Apple said Apple Inc suspended new business with iPhone assembler Pegatron Corp (和碩) after discovering labor violations at a student workers’ program, taking strong action to clean up a Chinese-based production chain long accused of worker abuse. The Cupertino, California-based technology giant said that it discovered several weeks ago that the Taiwanese manufacturer misclassified student workers in China and allowed some to work nights and overtime in violation of Apple’s Supplier Code of Conduct. Employees then “went to extraordinary lengths” to cover up the violations. It has since placed its partner on probation until corrective action is completed, the US company said in a
China yesterday laid out detailed regulations for the first time to root out monopolistic practices in the Internet industry, as Beijing seeks to curtail the growing dominance of corporations like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) and Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊). The country’s antitrust watchdog, the Chinese State Administration of Market Regulation, is seeking feedback on a raft of regulations that establish a framework for curbing anti-competitive behavior such as colluding on sharing sensitive consumer data, alliances that squeeze out smaller rivals and subsidizing services at below cost to eliminate competitors. They might also require companies that operate a so-called variable interest entity
Apple Inc is grappling with a shortage of vital chips that manage power consumption in iPhones and other devices, people with knowledge of the matter said, complicating its ability to meet holiday demand for the latest version of its marquee gadget. It is unclear to what extent the bottleneck might limit iPhone availability during its crucial launch quarter, typically Apple’s busiest. Despite the shortfall, suppliers are likely to prioritize Cupertino, California-based Apple and its power-hungry iPhone 12 over other customers lining up for scarce parts, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private matters. Increasing demand for silicon across