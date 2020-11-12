Apple unveils first Macs built to run more like iPhones

AP, SAN RAMON, California





Apple Inc on Tuesday unveiled new Mac computers powered by the same kind of chips that run iPhones and iPads, a move aimed at making it easier for its most popular products to work together.

For instance, Macs using the new chips will be able to run the same apps designed for the iPhone’s mobile operating system, although it appears some developers are not immediately keen on making those apps available for Macs.

Apple did not demonstrate any other interoperability features based on the new chips, although analysts expect more cross-pollination.

A handout taken on Tuesday by Apple Inc shows senior vice president of software engineering Craig Federighi during a special event at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, speaking about how the company’s Big Sur operating system and its advanced software technologies are optimized for the M1 chip. Photo: AFP / Apple Inc

The new Mac lineup will be in stores five months after Apple announced it would abandon its longtime partner Intel Corp in favor of using its own processors for Mac computers.

Apple said its new Mac chips make possible faster processing speeds, sleeker designs and longer running times on a single battery charge.

For instance, some Macs have eliminated a cooling fan inside the machines, helping slim down their design.

The transition to the new in-house chips could also create stumbling blocks for Apple and other software makers aiming to adapt existing Mac software so it will also run smoothly on the new models.

Initially, Apple will only be putting its chips in smaller computers — the 13-inch MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro, as well as the Mac Mini desktop.

The company expects it would take another two years before all its Macs are running on the in-house chips.

All three new computers are supposed to be available in stores next week, with prices starting at almost US$700 for the Mac Mini to US$1,200 for the 13-inch MacBook Pro.

The new Macs are debuting amid high demand for laptop computers as consumers, companies, schools and government agencies adjust to a work-at-home shift triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Apple’s Mac sales surged 17 percent during the first nine months of this year compared with last year.

The company’s iPhone revenue fell 9 percent over the same span as people continued to hold on to their older models for longer periods or bought devices powered by Google’s Android software instead.