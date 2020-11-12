Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





INSURANCE

Commission approves deal

The Fair Trade Commission yesterday approved Taishin Financial Holding Co’s (台新金控) acquisition of Prudential Life Insurance Co of Taiwan Inc (保德信人壽), saying that the combination of the two businesses would not harm market competition. Taishin Financial and its subsidiaries focus mainly on banking and securities businesses, while Prudential Life, the local unit of US-based Prudential Financial Inc, is in the life insurance business, therefore the deal is to help Taishin Financial enter the life insurance market and it would not be easy for it to block competitors, the commission said in a statement. Taishin Financial in August announced that it would purchase Prudential Life for NT$5.5 billion (US$190.77 million), saying that the insurer would be its third profit-making engine after Taishin International Bank (台新銀行) and Taishin Securities Co (台新證券).

MANUFACTURING

Largan to build plants

Despite weakness in global smartphone demand, handset camera lens maker Largan Precision Co (大立光) on Tuesday said that it is to build two plants in Taichung to expand its production capacity. In a statement posted to the Taiwan Stock Exchange, Largan said that it is investing about NT$6.06 billion to build two production sites in the city, where it is headquartered. The company has designated NT$3.82 billion to build one facility and NT$2.24 billion for the other, delegating two contractors for the development, it said. The land for the facilities has been purchased, it said. Construction at the sites is scheduled to be completed in 2024, Largan said.

APPAREL

Quang Viet revenue falls

Down jacket and garment maker Quang Viet Enterprise Co (廣越企業) on Monday reported that revenue for last month declined 45.19 percent from a year earlier to NT$783 million and fell 57.29 percent from September as it enters its traditional low season this quarter. Quang Viet president Charles Wu (吳朝筆) said that the revenue drop reflected a conservative attitude among its customers regarding orders amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “Orders are to decline in the fourth quarter of this year,” Wu wrote in an e-mailed statement. “However, as some brand clients have indicated that they will increase orders, we project our business would resume growth from the second quarter of next year.” In the first 10 months of this year, cumulative revenue totaled NT$11.22 billion, down 22.99 percent from a year earlier, the company said.

AIRLINES

StarLux eyes new routes

StarLux Airlines Co (星宇航空) has applied to the Civil Aeronautics Administration for 15 flight routes to North America, as well as Guam and Hawaii, company spokesman Nieh Kuo-wei (聶國維) said on Sunday. The routes are to Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Guam, Honolulu, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, Newark Airport in New Jersey, John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Ontario, San Francisco, San Jose, Seattle and Washington, Nieh said. The move is a preparatory market deployment, but whether the plan is realized depends on the market and delivery of planes the company has ordered, he said. If all goes well, the routes might be launched in 2022, he said. The airline would fly 17 wide-body A350 aircraft — nine A350-900s and eight A350-1000s — from Airbus SE on the routes, with the first scheduled to arrive in the fourth quarter of next year, he said.