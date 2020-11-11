PHILIPPINES
Economy ‘on the mend’
The economy shrank for the third straight quarter in the July-to-September period, official data showed yesterday, but there were signs that activity was slowly picking up as COVID-19 restrictions eased and more businesses reopened. GDP fell 11.5 percent annually in the latest quarter, the Philippine Statistics Authority said. That was worse than the 9.6 percent contraction forecast by economists in a Bloomberg survey. However, it was smaller than the downwardly revised 16.9 percent fall in the April-to-June quarter. The narrower contraction in the latest period indicated that the economy was on the mend, Acting Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Kendrick Chua said. “The path is clearer for a stronger bounce back in 2021,” Chua said.
SAUDI ARABIA
Economic contraction slows
The economy shrank 4.2 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier, government data showed yesterday, a smaller contraction than the second quarter, when the economy was reeling from COVID-19 lockdowns. The economy expanded by 1.2 percent on a seasonally adjusted quarter-on-quarter basis in the third quarter from a contraction of 4.9 percent in the previous quarter, the General Authority for Statistics said. The “flash estimates” for quarterly GDP did not have a breakdown on how the oil and non-oil sectors performed in the three-month period to the end of September.
AUTOMAKERS
GM to hire 3,000 workers
General Motors Co (GM) has said it would hire 3,000 more technical workers by early next year to help with virtual product testing and to develop software as a service. The automaker said it would offer more remote work opportunities to develop electric and autonomous vehicles. GM wants to hire electrical system and infotainment software engineers as well as developers for Java, Android, iOS and other platforms. Most of the jobs would be at its technical center in the Detroit suburb of Warren, Michigan, spokesman Stuart Fowle said. Others would be at GM data and technical centers in Phoenix; Austin, Texas; Oshawa, Ontario; and Atlanta.
ENTERTAINMENT
Disney expands furloughs
Walt Disney Co on Monday said that it was furloughing additional workers from its Disneyland theme park in Southern California, as it still does not know when the state will allow it to reopen because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The number of furloughs, which include executive, salaried and hourly workers, was not known. It comes on top of the 28,000 employees who were laid off in September, mostly across Disney’s US theme parks, in California and Florida. Disneyland, located in Anaheim, has been closed since mid-March.
AVIATION
Norwegian faces cash crunch
Pandemic-hit Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA could run out of cash in the first quarter of next year unless it secures fresh funding, the budget carrier said yesterday. The airline’s cash and cash equivalents stood at 3.4 billion kronor (US$376 million) at the end of September, down from 4.98 billion kronor at the end of June. The Norwegian government on Monday rejected a plea for more state support, arguing it was too risky, and the company soon after said it would furlough 1,600 more staff, leaving just 600 people still working, down from a pre-pandemic 10,000.
