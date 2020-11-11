Boeing Co’s 737 MAX could be approved to resume commercial service as soon as next week, with US aviation regulators finalizing their review of fixes to the grounded jetliner.
The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is set to announce the certification as soon as Wednesday next week, said people familiar with the process, who asked not to be named because the deliberations are private.
Boeing has begun briefing lawmakers on the plans, which are still subject to change, one of the people said.
Photo: Reuters
The US aviation regulator expects to complete its review of changes to the aircraft “in the coming days,” FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said on Monday in an e-mailed statement, without specifying a date.
Boeing’s best-selling plane has been banned from the skies since March last year after two crashes killed 346 people.
Boeing shares rose 2.2 percent to US$183.30 after the close of regular trading in New York. The stock has plunged 45 percent so far this year, the biggest drop on the 30-member Dow Jones Industrial Average.
The possible timing of the FAA’s approval of the MAX is little surprise. In the past few weeks, regulators in the US and Europe had signaled they were close to clearing the plane to fly after taking it through a series of flight tests.
European regulators have said they are satisfied with Boeing’s proposed changes to the jet.
Commercial flights would not begin immediately after the FAA approves the plane for service.
American Airlines Group Inc, for example, is planning to make MAX flights starting on Dec. 29 on the busy Miami-New York corridor.
In the FAA statement, Dickson said the agency continues to have final discussions with authorities in other nations and would not authorize a return to service until it is satisfied that the plane is safe.
When the FAA acts, it intends to issue a complete package that would allow restoration of commercial flights on the plane, said the person familiar with the agency’s intentions.
The FAA is reviewing physical fixes to a system that repeatedly dove in both accidents until pilots lost control. It is also requiring an update to the jet’s flight-control computer and to wiring to improve safety.
Separately, the agency is to approve new training for pilots to add an additional layer of safety and to set requirements for the maintenance required to ensure the mothballed planes can be returned to service.
A group of independent government experts known as the Technical Advisory Board, which has reviewed the FAA’s work on the plane, is also expected to issue a final report.
HTC Corp (宏達電) yesterday reported revenue of NT$430 million (US$14.89 million) for last month, down 47 percent from NT$817 million in September and 34 percent from NT$656 million a year earlier. Revenue in the first 10 months of the year plunged 47.7 percent to NT$4.64 billion from the same period last year. HTC has been moving into virtual reality, forming a strategic partnership with Valve Corp in 2015 in hopes of reviving its fortunes. However, its VR efforts have yet to bear fruit and the company continues to rely heavily on mobile phones to drive its business. The release of the HTC U20
Apple Inc is grappling with a shortage of vital chips that manage power consumption in iPhones and other devices, people with knowledge of the matter said, complicating its ability to meet holiday demand for the latest version of its marquee gadget. It is unclear to what extent the bottleneck might limit iPhone availability during its crucial launch quarter, typically Apple’s busiest. Despite the shortfall, suppliers are likely to prioritize Cupertino, California-based Apple and its power-hungry iPhone 12 over other customers lining up for scarce parts, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private matters. Increasing demand for silicon across
Demand for plant construction is likely to be sustained for years, and is expected to benefit building material and construction companies, as well as some financial firms, Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) said. There has been stable growth in construction loans, as purchases of land and commercial buildings have been robust since last year. Based on data released by the central bank on Oct. 26, construction loans grew for an 18th straight month in September to a record NT$2.323 trillion (US$80.4 billion), and rose 16.09 percent from NT$2.001 trillion a year earlier. PROOF OF DEMAND The annual growth in construction loans in
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), the world’s largest contract electronics maker, yesterday reported the highest revenue for October in its history as it ramped up production for major clients. That included Apple Inc’s Oct. 13 launch of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. Hon Hai, which is known as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團) internationally, is the largest assembler of iPhones. Consolidated revenue was NT$612.55 billion (US$21.21 billion) last month, up 31.4 percent month-on-month and 2.8 percent year-on-year, Hon Hai said in a statement. That was the third-highest monthly result for the company. A sales breakdown showed that consumer electronics made the largest contribution