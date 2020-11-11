FAA poised to lift Boeing 737 MAX jet’s grounding

SATISFIED WITH CHANGES: The agency is to approve new training for pilots to add an additional layer of safety and to set requirements for the maintenance of the jets

Bloomberg





Boeing Co’s 737 MAX could be approved to resume commercial service as soon as next week, with US aviation regulators finalizing their review of fixes to the grounded jetliner.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is set to announce the certification as soon as Wednesday next week, said people familiar with the process, who asked not to be named because the deliberations are private.

Boeing has begun briefing lawmakers on the plans, which are still subject to change, one of the people said.

Grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are parked at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, on July 1 last year. Photo: Reuters

The US aviation regulator expects to complete its review of changes to the aircraft “in the coming days,” FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said on Monday in an e-mailed statement, without specifying a date.

Boeing’s best-selling plane has been banned from the skies since March last year after two crashes killed 346 people.

Boeing shares rose 2.2 percent to US$183.30 after the close of regular trading in New York. The stock has plunged 45 percent so far this year, the biggest drop on the 30-member Dow Jones Industrial Average.

The possible timing of the FAA’s approval of the MAX is little surprise. In the past few weeks, regulators in the US and Europe had signaled they were close to clearing the plane to fly after taking it through a series of flight tests.

European regulators have said they are satisfied with Boeing’s proposed changes to the jet.

Commercial flights would not begin immediately after the FAA approves the plane for service.

American Airlines Group Inc, for example, is planning to make MAX flights starting on Dec. 29 on the busy Miami-New York corridor.

In the FAA statement, Dickson said the agency continues to have final discussions with authorities in other nations and would not authorize a return to service until it is satisfied that the plane is safe.

When the FAA acts, it intends to issue a complete package that would allow restoration of commercial flights on the plane, said the person familiar with the agency’s intentions.

The FAA is reviewing physical fixes to a system that repeatedly dove in both accidents until pilots lost control. It is also requiring an update to the jet’s flight-control computer and to wiring to improve safety.

Separately, the agency is to approve new training for pilots to add an additional layer of safety and to set requirements for the maintenance required to ensure the mothballed planes can be returned to service.

A group of independent government experts known as the Technical Advisory Board, which has reviewed the FAA’s work on the plane, is also expected to issue a final report.