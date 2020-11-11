Bicycle maker Merida Industry Co (美利達) yesterday reported significant growth in earnings for the July-to-September quarter as a sales boom continued in its major markets, such as China, Europe and the US.
Net profit was NT$1.35 billion (US$46.8 million) last quarter, up 56.4 percent from NT$862.29 million a year earlier and up 23.9 percent from NT$1.09 billion in the previous quarter, according to the company’s regulatory filings.
Earnings per share (EPS) in the third quarter were NT$4.51, up 56 percent from NT$2.88 a year earlier, the leading mid to high-end bicycle manufacturer said in an e-mailed statement.
Merida’s third-quarter EPS were better than SinoPac Securities Investment Service Corp’s (永豐投顧) estimate of NT$4.47 and was the highest for a single quarter in the company’s history.
Merida reported EPS of NT$3.67 for the second quarter.
Analysts said Merida’s earnings growth mainly came from rising sales of electric bicycles, which made up about 40 percent of its total sales, with rising e-bike penetration becoming a long-term trend.
The company’s investment in Specialized Bicycles Components Inc — the fourth-largest bicycle maker in the US — is also a positive factor, they said.
“Accelerated shipment throughout the supply chain for pre-orders and restocking could last into the first half of 2021,” SinoPac analyst Iris Lin (林其美) said in a note ahead of the release of third-quarter results. “The COVID-19 has created a new pool of e-bike and traditional bike riders, which will add to the current customer base and the market scale will continue to expand.”
In the first three quarters of this year, Merida reported net profit of NT$2.91 billion, up 52.65 percent from NT$1.91 billion a year earlier.
“With all major markets experiencing a sales boom this year, Merida’s sales have been growing ... [and] the profit has increased as well,” Merida vice president Wang Long-chin (王隆進) said in the statement. “The nine-month EPS reached NT$9.75, up 52 percent compared with NT$6.39 a year earlier.”
The company reported that shipments last month decreased 14.86 percent year-on-year to 76,371 units and consolidated revenue fell 17.29 percent to NT$2.21 billion.
Its cumulative bicycle shipments in the first 10 months of the year were 0.07 percent higher from a year earlier at 903,467 units, while cumulative revenue fell 5.11 percent to NT$22.38 billion, it said in the statement.
Merida’s total bicycle shipments would reach 1.05 million to 1.1 million units this year, including 250,000 to 260,000 e-bikes, SinoPac forecast.
With better order visibility for next year, total shipments are forecast to rise to 1.15 million to 1.25 million units, with e-bike shipments ranging from 400,000 to 450,000 units next year, it said.
