FRANCE

Central bank expects decline

The Banque de France yesterday said it expects economic activity to decline 9 to 10 percent this year, a bigger drop than previously forecast due to the government’s new COVID-19 lockdown order. While the new confinement measures would deepen the recession, the central bank believes that they would be far less destructive than during the country’s first confinement earlier this year. “Before the second wave, we thought the recession would be a little less than 9 percent, we think today that for 2020 as a whole it will be between 9 and 10 percent,” Banque de France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on RTL.

REAL ESTATE

No China Evergrande listing

China Evergrande Group (恒大集團) scrapped plans for a backdoor listing in China and struck deals with more investors to avoid a wave of repayments, capping a four-year saga that had raised fears of cash crunch at the world’s most indebted developer. Evergrande on Sunday said that it had completed negotiations with investors holding a further 35.7 billion yuan (US$5.43 billion), without disclosing details of the agreements. The announcement suggests Evergrande’s short-term liquidity challenges would ease, but there are still lingering questions over what promises the company made to holdouts.

AIRLINES

Japan Airlines shares tank

Japan Airlines Co shares dropped over 15 percent in early trading yesterday, the steepest decline on record, after saying it would raise as much as ￥168 billion (US$1.6 billion) by selling new shares to support its finances during the COVID-19 pandemic. The shares plunged 10.96 percent to close at ￥1,641. Japan Airlines, which is seeking to weather the pandemic without any job cuts, would use the proceeds to repay debt and invest in a restructuring plan for the post-pandemic era, it said in a statement on Friday. As part of the plan, Japan Airlines is to bolster the low-cost carrier business and buy Airbus A350s, which are more fuel-efficient than older aircraft.

E-COMMERCE

Hackers steal millions’ data

Cyberattackers have stolen the personal details of 20 million users of top Indian Internet grocer Bigbasket, the latest e-commerce data breach to emerge as home-bound consumers flock online. Bigbasket cofounder and chief executive officer Hari Menon confirmed the attack, which was first reported by US cybersecurity researcher Cyble Inc. The stolen data, which include sensitive information such as e-mail IDs, mobile phone numbers and full addresses, have been put up for sale on the dark Web for more than US$40,000, the Atlanta-based outfit said in a blog post.

MEDIA

Uzabase selling Quartz

Japanese media company Uzabase Inc is selling loss-making US-based online business news publisher Quartz to its cofounder and editor-in-chief nearly two-and-a-half-years after Uzabase bought the site in a deal valued at up to US$110 million. Terms of the sale, which was confirmed by Quartz yesterday and takes immediate effect, were not disclosed. The news was reported earlier by the Wall Street Journal. The sale by Uzabase, which bought Quartz from Atlantic Media in 2018 in a move to boost business overseas, comes after Quartz operations suffered from the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this year, Quartz laid off about 80 employees, having reported staffing of 188 at the end of last year.