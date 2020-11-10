FRANCE
Central bank expects decline
The Banque de France yesterday said it expects economic activity to decline 9 to 10 percent this year, a bigger drop than previously forecast due to the government’s new COVID-19 lockdown order. While the new confinement measures would deepen the recession, the central bank believes that they would be far less destructive than during the country’s first confinement earlier this year. “Before the second wave, we thought the recession would be a little less than 9 percent, we think today that for 2020 as a whole it will be between 9 and 10 percent,” Banque de France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on RTL.
REAL ESTATE
No China Evergrande listing
China Evergrande Group (恒大集團) scrapped plans for a backdoor listing in China and struck deals with more investors to avoid a wave of repayments, capping a four-year saga that had raised fears of cash crunch at the world’s most indebted developer. Evergrande on Sunday said that it had completed negotiations with investors holding a further 35.7 billion yuan (US$5.43 billion), without disclosing details of the agreements. The announcement suggests Evergrande’s short-term liquidity challenges would ease, but there are still lingering questions over what promises the company made to holdouts.
AIRLINES
Japan Airlines shares tank
Japan Airlines Co shares dropped over 15 percent in early trading yesterday, the steepest decline on record, after saying it would raise as much as ￥168 billion (US$1.6 billion) by selling new shares to support its finances during the COVID-19 pandemic. The shares plunged 10.96 percent to close at ￥1,641. Japan Airlines, which is seeking to weather the pandemic without any job cuts, would use the proceeds to repay debt and invest in a restructuring plan for the post-pandemic era, it said in a statement on Friday. As part of the plan, Japan Airlines is to bolster the low-cost carrier business and buy Airbus A350s, which are more fuel-efficient than older aircraft.
E-COMMERCE
Hackers steal millions’ data
Cyberattackers have stolen the personal details of 20 million users of top Indian Internet grocer Bigbasket, the latest e-commerce data breach to emerge as home-bound consumers flock online. Bigbasket cofounder and chief executive officer Hari Menon confirmed the attack, which was first reported by US cybersecurity researcher Cyble Inc. The stolen data, which include sensitive information such as e-mail IDs, mobile phone numbers and full addresses, have been put up for sale on the dark Web for more than US$40,000, the Atlanta-based outfit said in a blog post.
MEDIA
Uzabase selling Quartz
Japanese media company Uzabase Inc is selling loss-making US-based online business news publisher Quartz to its cofounder and editor-in-chief nearly two-and-a-half-years after Uzabase bought the site in a deal valued at up to US$110 million. Terms of the sale, which was confirmed by Quartz yesterday and takes immediate effect, were not disclosed. The news was reported earlier by the Wall Street Journal. The sale by Uzabase, which bought Quartz from Atlantic Media in 2018 in a move to boost business overseas, comes after Quartz operations suffered from the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this year, Quartz laid off about 80 employees, having reported staffing of 188 at the end of last year.
A shipment of instant tea from Thailand has not been allowed into Taiwan after it was found to contain excessive residues of the pesticide fipronil, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said yesterday. The vanilla-flavored red tea was contracted by Bos Lifestyle Co (啵獅國際), a Taipei-based company distributor of the product in Taiwan, the FDA said. The 5-tonne shipment, produced by Cha Thai International Co, was found to contain 0.005 parts per million (ppm) of fipronil, which was in excess of the maximum allowed residue level of 0.002ppm, the FDA said. Cha Thai, founded in 1945, has distributors in more than
HTC Corp (宏達電) yesterday reported revenue of NT$430 million (US$14.89 million) for last month, down 47 percent from NT$817 million in September and 34 percent from NT$656 million a year earlier. Revenue in the first 10 months of the year plunged 47.7 percent to NT$4.64 billion from the same period last year. HTC has been moving into virtual reality, forming a strategic partnership with Valve Corp in 2015 in hopes of reviving its fortunes. However, its VR efforts have yet to bear fruit and the company continues to rely heavily on mobile phones to drive its business. The release of the HTC U20
SEMICONDUCTORS TSMC hiring engineers Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that it has started a recruitment campaign in preparation for a planned wafer fab in the US. It has posted information on LinkedIn about the new openings, mostly for engineers, such as research and development engineers, process integration engineers, module process engineers, module equipment engineers, facility mechanical engineers and equipment automation software engineers, the firm said. TSMC said new hires would initially work in Taipei and some would be dispatched to the wafer fab it plans to build in Arizona. SHOPPING CENTERS T.S. Mall to start test run T.S. Mall (南紡購物中心)
Demand for plant construction is likely to be sustained for years, and is expected to benefit building material and construction companies, as well as some financial firms, Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) said. There has been stable growth in construction loans, as purchases of land and commercial buildings have been robust since last year. Based on data released by the central bank on Oct. 26, construction loans grew for an 18th straight month in September to a record NT$2.323 trillion (US$80.4 billion), and rose 16.09 percent from NT$2.001 trillion a year earlier. PROOF OF DEMAND The annual growth in construction loans in