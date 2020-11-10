Japan’s Softbank Group Corp yesterday said that its first-half net profit soared 346.7 percent, sealing a strong recovery after a massive annual loss, as tech stocks rally and the firm sheds assets to shore up its finances.
Net profit for the six months to September came to ￥1.88 trillion (US$18 billion), up from ￥421.6 billion a year earlier, the conglomerate said.
The profit surge was mainly driven by gains on its investments, which topped ￥2 trillion for the period.
Photo: AFP
However, it said it would not offer a forecast “as it is difficult to foresee consolidated results due to numerous uncertain factors.”
Softbank reported a nearly US$9 billion net loss in the previous full fiscal year, but quickly returned to the black in the first quarter.
Masahiko Ishino, an analyst at Tokai Tokyo Research Institute, said the firm had displayed “a steady performance” in line with robust gains in the global equities markets.
Founder Masayoshi Son has transformed the telecom company into an investment and tech behemoth with stakes in some of Silicon Valley’s hottest start-ups through its US$100 billion Vision Fund.
He has battled opposition to his strategy of pouring money into start-ups — including troubled office-sharing firm WeWork — which some analysts say are overvalued and lack clear profit models.
Son has insisted that his strategy is sound, and that Softbank’s portfolio is broad enough to weather the storm.
The firm said its Softbank Vision Fund saw strong results thanks to recovering stock markets and increases in portfolio firms where “exits have been decided or have new funding rounds, or [which] are benefiting from the accelerated adoption of digital services during the COVID-19 crisis.”
The results come after Softbank launched an aggressive plan to sell up to US$41 billion in assets to finance a stock buy-back and reduce its debt.
It has ended up far surpassing that goal, raising US$56 billion, and said plans for the additional money made have “yet to be determined.”
“Given the current concern for future waves of COVID-19, Softbank believes it needs to further enhance cash reserves,” the firm said in a statement.
In September, it announced an agreement to sell British chip designer Arm Ltd to US firm Nvidia Corp for up to US$40 billion, potentially creating a new giant in the industry.
If approved, the deal would be one of the largest acquisitions in the world this year and propel Nvidia to the forefront of the semiconductor sector, but the sale faces challenges, including securing approval from regulators in the UK, Europe, the US and China.
Still, Softbank “has a great track-record of somehow taking its sale of assets to the finish line against all odds,” Asymmetric Advisors Ltd strategist Amir Anzarvadeh said in a note.
Paired with the recent recovery in tech stocks, Softbank’s asset sale strategy appears to be paying off, analysts said.
“Son has walked the talk” by meeting and then exceeding the asset-selling target, Ishino said.
“We are now paying attention to what action he is going to take next, at a time when Softbank Group is turning into an investment firm,” Ishino added.
A shipment of instant tea from Thailand has not been allowed into Taiwan after it was found to contain excessive residues of the pesticide fipronil, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said yesterday. The vanilla-flavored red tea was contracted by Bos Lifestyle Co (啵獅國際), a Taipei-based company distributor of the product in Taiwan, the FDA said. The 5-tonne shipment, produced by Cha Thai International Co, was found to contain 0.005 parts per million (ppm) of fipronil, which was in excess of the maximum allowed residue level of 0.002ppm, the FDA said. Cha Thai, founded in 1945, has distributors in more than
HTC Corp (宏達電) yesterday reported revenue of NT$430 million (US$14.89 million) for last month, down 47 percent from NT$817 million in September and 34 percent from NT$656 million a year earlier. Revenue in the first 10 months of the year plunged 47.7 percent to NT$4.64 billion from the same period last year. HTC has been moving into virtual reality, forming a strategic partnership with Valve Corp in 2015 in hopes of reviving its fortunes. However, its VR efforts have yet to bear fruit and the company continues to rely heavily on mobile phones to drive its business. The release of the HTC U20
SEMICONDUCTORS TSMC hiring engineers Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that it has started a recruitment campaign in preparation for a planned wafer fab in the US. It has posted information on LinkedIn about the new openings, mostly for engineers, such as research and development engineers, process integration engineers, module process engineers, module equipment engineers, facility mechanical engineers and equipment automation software engineers, the firm said. TSMC said new hires would initially work in Taipei and some would be dispatched to the wafer fab it plans to build in Arizona. SHOPPING CENTERS T.S. Mall to start test run T.S. Mall (南紡購物中心)
Demand for plant construction is likely to be sustained for years, and is expected to benefit building material and construction companies, as well as some financial firms, Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) said. There has been stable growth in construction loans, as purchases of land and commercial buildings have been robust since last year. Based on data released by the central bank on Oct. 26, construction loans grew for an 18th straight month in September to a record NT$2.323 trillion (US$80.4 billion), and rose 16.09 percent from NT$2.001 trillion a year earlier. PROOF OF DEMAND The annual growth in construction loans in