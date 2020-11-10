Samsung Electronics Co might launch its flagship Galaxy S smartphones more than a month earlier than expected in a bid to grab market share from Huawei Technologies Co (華為) and fend off competition from Apple Inc, three sources familiar with the matter said.
Huawei once challenged Samsung’s top position in the global smartphone market, but the Chinese rival is in survival mode with US restrictions choking off its supplies of chips used in smartphones and telecom equipment.
South Korean chip industry officials hope US president-elect Joe Biden’s presidency will ease some of those restrictions, although they are far from certain as they also expect the incoming US administration to maintain a tough stance on China.
Photo: Reuters
Samsung is preparing to launch its new Galaxy S21 as early as late January, whereas it previously launched its flagship S20 phone in early March, the sources said, asking not to be identified because the plan is not public.
Samsung Electronics declined to comment.
The South Korean company shipped 59 percent fewer Galaxy S20 5G series handsets in the US in the second quarter compared with the previous model’s performance a year earlier, according to research firm Canalys.
In contrast, Apple shipped 15 percent more of its flagship iPhone 11 than last year’s best-seller, the iPhone XR.
Samsung, which lost its No. 1 position to Huawei in the second quarter, regained the crown in the third, thanks in part to the US restrictions on Huawei.
A person at one major supplier of smartphone chips said Huawei’s stockpiles were expected to run out some time early next year.
However, Samsung faces intensifying competition from Chinese rivals like Xiaomi Corp (小米) and Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp (歐珀), which are expected to take advantage of Huawei’s struggle to retain market share.
Apple also launched its iPhone series last month, stepping up competition.
