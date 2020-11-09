PETROCHEMICALS
CPDC compensation ordered
China Petrochemical Development Corp (CPDC, 中石化) on Friday was ordered to pay 39 Tainan residents NT$14.375 million (US$497,818.26) in compensation for dioxin contamination caused by its Annan District (安南) plant. In 2017, 229 residents living near the Anshun plant filed a claim against the company. The Tainan District Court on Friday ruled that 190 of the claimants had exceeded the maximum allowable time to make a compensation claim, but ordered CPDC to pay NT$14.375 million to the remaining 39 claimants, which works out to NT$368,590 per person.
TOURISM
Mandarin Oriental offer on
The Mandarin Oriental Taipei (文華東方酒店), which suspended room operations in July due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, is to welcome back guests from next month with unprecedented and limited-time offers for Taiwanese. The hotel in Taipei’s Songshan District (松山) on Friday started to take bookings for its rooms at NT$8,888 (US$307.79) per night, limited to Taiwanese who make reservations before Nov. 20 for lodging at select dates until Jan. 31, it said.
COMPUTERS
Acer tops Apple in local poll
Acer Inc (宏碁) was the top seller of ultra-portable laptops in Taiwan in the first nine months of this year, with a market share of nearly 30 percent, a global survey found. The company beat out Apple Inc by about 2 percentage points for laptops that are thinner than 18mm, according to a recent survey by a global research firm that asked not to be named. Acer on Tuesday unveiled several new products in Taiwan, including its 14-inch Swift 5 ultra-thin laptop lineup and a 1.2kg Porsche Design Acer Book RS laptop.
A shipment of instant tea from Thailand has not been allowed into Taiwan after it was found to contain excessive residues of the pesticide fipronil, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said yesterday. The vanilla-flavored red tea was contracted by Bos Lifestyle Co (啵獅國際), a Taipei-based company distributor of the product in Taiwan, the FDA said. The 5-tonne shipment, produced by Cha Thai International Co, was found to contain 0.005 parts per million (ppm) of fipronil, which was in excess of the maximum allowed residue level of 0.002ppm, the FDA said. Cha Thai, founded in 1945, has distributors in more than
HTC Corp (宏達電) yesterday reported revenue of NT$430 million (US$14.89 million) for last month, down 47 percent from NT$817 million in September and 34 percent from NT$656 million a year earlier. Revenue in the first 10 months of the year plunged 47.7 percent to NT$4.64 billion from the same period last year. HTC has been moving into virtual reality, forming a strategic partnership with Valve Corp in 2015 in hopes of reviving its fortunes. However, its VR efforts have yet to bear fruit and the company continues to rely heavily on mobile phones to drive its business. The release of the HTC U20
SEMICONDUCTORS TSMC hiring engineers Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that it has started a recruitment campaign in preparation for a planned wafer fab in the US. It has posted information on LinkedIn about the new openings, mostly for engineers, such as research and development engineers, process integration engineers, module process engineers, module equipment engineers, facility mechanical engineers and equipment automation software engineers, the firm said. TSMC said new hires would initially work in Taipei and some would be dispatched to the wafer fab it plans to build in Arizona. SHOPPING CENTERS T.S. Mall to start test run T.S. Mall (南紡購物中心)
FULFILLING DEMAND: Vanguard said that this year it aims to spend NT$3.8 billion expanding capacity at its fabs in Taiwan and its 8-inch fab in Singapore Vanguard International Semiconductor Co (世界先進) yesterday said that it is raising its wafer prices and seeking new acquisition deals to further expand capacity, as there is strong demand from customers for driver ICs used in notebook computers and TV displays, as well as power management chips. The chipmaker’s comments came after it posted its best quarterly net profit in about seven quarters at NT$1.53 billion (US$52.75 million) for the quarter ending Sept. 30, an increase of 3 percent from NT$1.48 billion a quarter earlier. That represented growth of 2.1 percent from NT$1.5 billion a year earlier. The Hsinchu-based chipmaker said it is