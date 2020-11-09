Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





PETROCHEMICALS

CPDC compensation ordered

China Petrochemical Development Corp (CPDC, 中石化) on Friday was ordered to pay 39 Tainan residents NT$14.375 million (US$497,818.26) in compensation for dioxin contamination caused by its Annan District (安南) plant. In 2017, 229 residents living near the Anshun plant filed a claim against the company. The Tainan District Court on Friday ruled that 190 of the claimants had exceeded the maximum allowable time to make a compensation claim, but ordered CPDC to pay NT$14.375 million to the remaining 39 claimants, which works out to NT$368,590 per person.

TOURISM

Mandarin Oriental offer on

The Mandarin Oriental Taipei (文華東方酒店), which suspended room operations in July due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, is to welcome back guests from next month with unprecedented and limited-time offers for Taiwanese. The hotel in Taipei’s Songshan District (松山) on Friday started to take bookings for its rooms at NT$8,888 (US$307.79) per night, limited to Taiwanese who make reservations before Nov. 20 for lodging at select dates until Jan. 31, it said.

COMPUTERS

Acer tops Apple in local poll

Acer Inc (宏碁) was the top seller of ultra-portable laptops in Taiwan in the first nine months of this year, with a market share of nearly 30 percent, a global survey found. The company beat out Apple Inc by about 2 percentage points for laptops that are thinner than 18mm, according to a recent survey by a global research firm that asked not to be named. Acer on Tuesday unveiled several new products in Taiwan, including its 14-inch Swift 5 ultra-thin laptop lineup and a 1.2kg Porsche Design Acer Book RS laptop.