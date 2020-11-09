The four major subsidiaries of Formosa Plastics Group (FPG, 台塑集團), Taiwan’s largest industrial conglomerate, on Friday posted combined revenue of NT$93.61 billion (US$3.24 billion) for last month, a monthly increase of 3.3 percent, but an annual decrease of 19.6 percent.
Sales data showed that the revenue of Formosa Plastics Corp (FPC, 台灣塑膠), Nan Ya Plastics Corp (南亞塑膠) and Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corp (FCFC, 台灣化纖) increased month-on-month, thanks to recovering market demand, while Formosa Petrochemical Corp’s (FPCC, 台塑石化) revenue declined from September due to annual maintenance and reduced production at its refinery business.
FPC, the group’s flagship firm, posted revenue of NT$16.71 billion, up 5.5 percent month-on-month and 0.8 percent year-on-year.
The company attributed the rise to increased demand in China after long national holidays, higher overseas sales orders, reduced exports to Asia due to Hurricane Laura in the US and increased demand for solar encapsulation films, which boosted prices of polyvinyl chloride, ethylene-vinyl acetate, acrylonitrile and acrylic esters by 9 percent to 13 percent compared with the previous month.
FCFC, which manufactures integrated plastic and nylon products, reported revenue of NT$22.53 billion, up 8.7 percent month-on-month, but down 6.2 percent year-on-year.
The company said that the monthly increase in revenue came from increased downstream demand of styrene monomer, phenol and acetone, purified terephthalic acid, purified isophthalic acid and textile fiber products, as well as higher sales of paraxylene.
Nan Ya Plastics’ revenue grew 3.82 percent monthly and 2.23 percent annually to NT$24.74 billion, thanks to rising sales and product prices.
“In October ... monthly revenue grew for a fifth consecutive month and was the highest since June 2019, returning to levels seen before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Nan Ya said in a statement.
Regarding the company’s domestic operations, Nan Ya said that sales of its chemical products, such as bisphenol A and ethylene glycol, and its electronic material products, including epoxy, copper foil, printed circuit boards and various plastic products, all increased.
In China, recovering end demand boosted sales of its plastics products, chemicals and electronic materials, the company added.
FPCC, the group’s oil refining subsidiary, saw revenue drop to NT$29.63 last month, down 2 percent month-on-month and 42.6 percent year-on-year.
The company said that sales at its refining business decreased 19.5 percent from a month earlier and 56.5 percent from a year earlier, while sales at its naphtha cracking business increased 45 percent from September, but decreased by 12.2 percent annually.
Overall, the four units reported accumulated revenue for the first 10 months of the year of NT$910.8 billion, an annual decrease of 25.9 percent.
