Refiners to raise fuel prices

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter





CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) yesterday announced that they would increase their gasoline and diesel prices, effective today.

CPC said that it would raise gasoline prices by NT$0.1 per liter to NT$21.6, NT$23.1 and NT$25.1 for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded respectively, while the cost of premium diesel would increase by NT$0.1 per liter to NT$19.

Based on its floating oil price formula, the cost of crude oil increased 1.05 percent last week from a week earlier, as the global oil market was boosted by the US reporting better-than-expected manufacturing purchasing managers’ index data for last month, the state-run refiner said.

Saudi Arabia and Russia agreed to maintain their reduction targets for oil production until the first quarter of next year, which also lifted market sentiment, the refiner said.

Formosa Petrochemical said that it would increase its prices for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline by NT$0.1 per liter to NT$21.6, NT$23 and NT$25.1 respectively.

Premium diesel would increase by NT$0.1 to NT$18.8 per liter, it said.