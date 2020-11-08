Oil pares weekly gain on virus surge, election uncertainty

Bloomberg





Oil pared its weekly gain as a resurgent COVID-19 pandemic raised the risk of further loss of demand, while the market awaits the outcome of the tightly contested US elections.

West Texas Intermediate for December delivery fell 4.25 percent to US$37.14 a barrel, gaining 3.98 percent from a week earlier.

Brent crude for December delivery dropped 3.62 percent to US$39.45, also increasing 3.98 percent over the week.

Workers talk to each other at Saudi Aramco’s Abqaiq oil processing plant in Saudi Arabia on Sept. 20 last year. Photo: AFP

Raised expectations over OPEC+ delaying its planned output increase in January and a post-election rally in equities helped crude prices with a strong start to the week, but a string of renewed lockdowns in Europe and record case counts in the US kept any upward price momentum in check.

Conflicting themes have emerged over what the prospect of a divided government means for the oil market with former US vice president Joe Biden appearing to be on the brink of victory in the US presidential race.

A split US Congress reduces the likelihood of US President Donald Trump’s tax cuts being rolled back under a Biden presidency, but also means that any COVID-19 aid package might be thin and only come after a drawn out negotiation process.

“The explosion in COVID-19 is a serious demand destruction event” for oil, Bob Yawger, head of the futures division at Mizuho Securities, said in a note. “Crude oil is looking exhausted and may be vulnerable to a pullback.”

The new surge in coronavirus cases has presented a fresh threat to oil’s fragile demand recovery, with governments rethinking reopening plans to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the decision by Royal Dutch Shell PLC to shut its Convent refinery in south Louisiana as it continues to seek a buyer adds to a string of refinery closures due to anemic demand.

“Sentiment around oil is not very good right now,” said Bill O’Grady, executive vice president at Confluence Investment Management in St Louis. “There are worries about oversupply and under demand, and the surge in the virus count both in the United States and Europe is raising concerns.”

As the market continues to wrestle with abundant stockpiles amid a slump in demand caused by the pandemic, the world’s largest independent provider of oil storage, Royal Vopak NV, said that it has no space for hire at key fuel trading locations.

Royal Vopak’s total occupancy rate was the highest it has been for any three-month period since the start of last year.

Additional reporting by staff writer