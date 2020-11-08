European stocks on Friday closed slightly lower, taking the shine off a 7 percent rally this week as investors focused on soaring COVID-19 cases on the continent and uncertainty around the US presidential election.
The pan-European STOXX 600 slipped 0.2 percent to 366.4 after a five-day winning streak that saw it gain 7.02 percent and marked its best week since early June.
Sparking a rally in global stocks, investors bet that former US vice president Joe Biden would become the next US president, but Republicans would retain control of the US Senate, potentially delaying major policy changes including tighter scrutiny on big US companies.
However, Wall Street stocks were choppy on Friday as Biden took the lead over US President Donald Trump in the battleground states of Pennsylvania and Georgia, putting him on the verge of winning the White House.
“Nagging doubts remain that the eventual outcome may well end up in the US courts,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets wrote in a note. “For now, financial markets don’t appear too concerned, however it would still seem prudent to take some money off the table as we head into the weekend.”
Meanwhile, Italy registered its highest ever daily COVID-19 case tally, with the Lombardy region remaining the hardest hit area.
Airline Deutsche Lufthansa AG dropped 6.9 percent as Germany warned against unnecessary travel to Denmark, Italy and several other countries.
“Almost certainly, we could see double-dip recession in parts of Europe,” said Dhaval Joshi, European investment strategist at BCA Research in London.
Automakers fell the most, down 1.7 percent after surging this week on hopes that a Biden win could lead to a softer stance on trade policies.
In London, the FTSE 100 inched up.
After trading as much as 0.8 percent in either direction, the blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed 0.07 percent higher at 5,910.02, helped by mining and food and drug retailer stocks, but with a stronger pound weighing.
Increasing 5.97 percent from a week earlier, the index logged its best weekly gain since early June as the British government and the Bank of England ramped up stimulus measures to support an economy facing the impact of a second nationwide lockdown.
New COVID-19 infections in England have stabilized at about 50,000 a day, according to a British Office for National Statistics survey, but the reproduction “R” number was unchanged at 1.1 to 1.3, suggesting the epidemic has continued to grow in the past few weeks.
STAYING AHEAD: While saying that the outsourced semiconductor assembly and test industry is underinvested, ASE said it would boost its capital expenditure this quarter ASE Technology Holding Co’s (ASE, 日月光投控) chip assembly and testing capacities are tight, particularly in its wire-bonding service, where constraints are expected to continue through the second quarter next year, company officials said on Friday. This situation is expected to create a friendly environment for the company’s average selling price (ASP) next year, executives of the world’s biggest chip tester and packager told investors in a teleconference. “We will start seeing margin improvement in the fourth quarter this year, but we do expect the ASP environment to be friendlier next year compared with this year,” ASE chief operating officer Tien Wu (吳田玉)
A shipment of instant tea from Thailand has not been allowed into Taiwan after it was found to contain excessive residues of the pesticide fipronil, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said yesterday. The vanilla-flavored red tea was contracted by Bos Lifestyle Co (啵獅國際), a Taipei-based company distributor of the product in Taiwan, the FDA said. The 5-tonne shipment, produced by Cha Thai International Co, was found to contain 0.005 parts per million (ppm) of fipronil, which was in excess of the maximum allowed residue level of 0.002ppm, the FDA said. Cha Thai, founded in 1945, has distributors in more than
SEMICONDUCTORS TSMC hiring engineers Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that it has started a recruitment campaign in preparation for a planned wafer fab in the US. It has posted information on LinkedIn about the new openings, mostly for engineers, such as research and development engineers, process integration engineers, module process engineers, module equipment engineers, facility mechanical engineers and equipment automation software engineers, the firm said. TSMC said new hires would initially work in Taipei and some would be dispatched to the wafer fab it plans to build in Arizona. SHOPPING CENTERS T.S. Mall to start test run T.S. Mall (南紡購物中心)
A DIFFERENT BEAST: The 5G market creates more opportunities in smart manufacturing, healthcare and transportation, requiring more partners, Chunghwa said Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) has built more than 3,000 5G base stations nationwide as of the end of last quarter, beating its construction schedule, it said on Friday. The company said that it was optimistic it would exceed its annual target for 5G adoption by the end of this year, as the number of subscribers has grown as expected and the launch of Apple Inc’s iPhone 12 models last month would further drive adoption. The nation’s largest telecom said it aimed to sign up 300,000 5G subscribers by the end of this year, and reach 1 million users within a year of