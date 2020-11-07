World Business Quick Take

Agencies





GAMING

‘Fortnite’ to return to iPhone

Users of Apple Inc’s iPhone and iPad would soon be able to play Epic Games’ Fortnite again via Nvidia Corp’s cloud gaming service, the BBC reported on Thursday. Nvidia has developed a version of its GeForce cloud gaming service that runs in the mobile Web browser Safari, the report said. Nvidia is expected to announce updates to its GeForce Now service later this month with support for Apple’s iOS. Apple’s rules require cloud gaming firms to submit each game title in the catalog as a separate app for Apple to review, and the master catalog app would then provide links to the individual titles. That requirement puts a hurdle to the seamless experience cloud gaming firms intend to provide their users.

TECHNOLOGY

Huawei appeals to Sweden

Huawei Technologies Co (華為) has appealed against Sweden’s decision to exclude it from 5G networks, the Swedish telecom regulator PTS said yesterday. Sweden last month banned Huawei and peer ZTE Corp (中興) from its 5G network, joining other European nations that have restricted the role of Chinese suppliers on security grounds. “We think the decision that has been taken is not good for customers, nor for Sweden in general,” said Kenneth Fredriksen, Huawei’s executive vice president for central east Europe and the Nordic region. “We therefore want a Swedish court to look at if the decision has been taken through a proper process and according to the law.” European governments have been tightening controls on Chinese companies building 5G networks following diplomatic pressure from Washington, which alleges Huawei equipment could be used by Beijing for spying.

TRANSPORT

Uber losses expand in Q3

Uber Technologies Inc on Thursday reported that it lost US$1.1 billion in the third quarter, as the pandemic walloped its ride-hailing business, while boosting its food delivery service. Total revenue dipped 18 percent from a year earlier and the third-quarter loss was marginally higher than in the same period last year. Revenue in Uber’s mobility unit was down 53 percent from the same quarter last year, while money taken in from Uber Eats, which includes delivering restaurant meals or other orders, more than doubled, the San Francisco-based firm said. Demand for rides directly correlates to pandemic lockdown restrictions in cities, and Uber’s mobility and deliver units are positioned to take advantage of returns to pre-virus lifestyles, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in an earnings call.

SEMICONDUCTORS

Qualcomm’s outlook upbeat

Qualcomm Inc gave an upbeat forecast for the current quarter, suggesting new 5G wireless networks are persuading consumers to upgrade their smartphones. Revenue would be US$7.8 billion to US$8.6 billion in the period ending in December, the San Diego-based firm said in a statement on Wednesday. Analysts, on average, estimated US$7.15 billion, data compiled by Bloomberg showed. Profit, excluding some items, would be US$1.95 to US$2.15 a share, versus analysts’ estimates of US$1.66 a share. The chipmaker has previously predicted rising demand as consumers trade in aging handsets for new 5G devices. “It’s 5G and everything playing out the way that we thought,” CEO Steve Mollenkopf said. “The markets have been stronger than we guided and our forward guide is for more of the same.” In the fiscal fourth quarter, Qualcomm said revenue was US$8.3 billion, up 73 percent from a year earlier. Net income was US$2.58 a share.