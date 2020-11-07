GAMING
‘Fortnite’ to return to iPhone
Users of Apple Inc’s iPhone and iPad would soon be able to play Epic Games’ Fortnite again via Nvidia Corp’s cloud gaming service, the BBC reported on Thursday. Nvidia has developed a version of its GeForce cloud gaming service that runs in the mobile Web browser Safari, the report said. Nvidia is expected to announce updates to its GeForce Now service later this month with support for Apple’s iOS. Apple’s rules require cloud gaming firms to submit each game title in the catalog as a separate app for Apple to review, and the master catalog app would then provide links to the individual titles. That requirement puts a hurdle to the seamless experience cloud gaming firms intend to provide their users.
Huawei appeals to Sweden
Huawei Technologies Co (華為) has appealed against Sweden’s decision to exclude it from 5G networks, the Swedish telecom regulator PTS said yesterday. Sweden last month banned Huawei and peer ZTE Corp (中興) from its 5G network, joining other European nations that have restricted the role of Chinese suppliers on security grounds. “We think the decision that has been taken is not good for customers, nor for Sweden in general,” said Kenneth Fredriksen, Huawei’s executive vice president for central east Europe and the Nordic region. “We therefore want a Swedish court to look at if the decision has been taken through a proper process and according to the law.” European governments have been tightening controls on Chinese companies building 5G networks following diplomatic pressure from Washington, which alleges Huawei equipment could be used by Beijing for spying.
Uber losses expand in Q3
Uber Technologies Inc on Thursday reported that it lost US$1.1 billion in the third quarter, as the pandemic walloped its ride-hailing business, while boosting its food delivery service. Total revenue dipped 18 percent from a year earlier and the third-quarter loss was marginally higher than in the same period last year. Revenue in Uber’s mobility unit was down 53 percent from the same quarter last year, while money taken in from Uber Eats, which includes delivering restaurant meals or other orders, more than doubled, the San Francisco-based firm said. Demand for rides directly correlates to pandemic lockdown restrictions in cities, and Uber’s mobility and deliver units are positioned to take advantage of returns to pre-virus lifestyles, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in an earnings call.
Qualcomm’s outlook upbeat
Qualcomm Inc gave an upbeat forecast for the current quarter, suggesting new 5G wireless networks are persuading consumers to upgrade their smartphones. Revenue would be US$7.8 billion to US$8.6 billion in the period ending in December, the San Diego-based firm said in a statement on Wednesday. Analysts, on average, estimated US$7.15 billion, data compiled by Bloomberg showed. Profit, excluding some items, would be US$1.95 to US$2.15 a share, versus analysts’ estimates of US$1.66 a share. The chipmaker has previously predicted rising demand as consumers trade in aging handsets for new 5G devices. “It’s 5G and everything playing out the way that we thought,” CEO Steve Mollenkopf said. “The markets have been stronger than we guided and our forward guide is for more of the same.” In the fiscal fourth quarter, Qualcomm said revenue was US$8.3 billion, up 73 percent from a year earlier. Net income was US$2.58 a share.
STAYING AHEAD: While saying that the outsourced semiconductor assembly and test industry is underinvested, ASE said it would boost its capital expenditure this quarter ASE Technology Holding Co’s (ASE, 日月光投控) chip assembly and testing capacities are tight, particularly in its wire-bonding service, where constraints are expected to continue through the second quarter next year, company officials said on Friday. This situation is expected to create a friendly environment for the company’s average selling price (ASP) next year, executives of the world’s biggest chip tester and packager told investors in a teleconference. “We will start seeing margin improvement in the fourth quarter this year, but we do expect the ASP environment to be friendlier next year compared with this year,” ASE chief operating officer Tien Wu (吳田玉)
A shipment of instant tea from Thailand has not been allowed into Taiwan after it was found to contain excessive residues of the pesticide fipronil, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said yesterday. The vanilla-flavored red tea was contracted by Bos Lifestyle Co (啵獅國際), a Taipei-based company distributor of the product in Taiwan, the FDA said. The 5-tonne shipment, produced by Cha Thai International Co, was found to contain 0.005 parts per million (ppm) of fipronil, which was in excess of the maximum allowed residue level of 0.002ppm, the FDA said. Cha Thai, founded in 1945, has distributors in more than
SEMICONDUCTORS TSMC hiring engineers Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that it has started a recruitment campaign in preparation for a planned wafer fab in the US. It has posted information on LinkedIn about the new openings, mostly for engineers, such as research and development engineers, process integration engineers, module process engineers, module equipment engineers, facility mechanical engineers and equipment automation software engineers, the firm said. TSMC said new hires would initially work in Taipei and some would be dispatched to the wafer fab it plans to build in Arizona. SHOPPING CENTERS T.S. Mall to start test run T.S. Mall (南紡購物中心)
A DIFFERENT BEAST: The 5G market creates more opportunities in smart manufacturing, healthcare and transportation, requiring more partners, Chunghwa said Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) has built more than 3,000 5G base stations nationwide as of the end of last quarter, beating its construction schedule, it said on Friday. The company said that it was optimistic it would exceed its annual target for 5G adoption by the end of this year, as the number of subscribers has grown as expected and the launch of Apple Inc’s iPhone 12 models last month would further drive adoption. The nation’s largest telecom said it aimed to sign up 300,000 5G subscribers by the end of this year, and reach 1 million users within a year of