China Airlines’ Q3 loss sends its share price lower

Staff writer, with CNA





Shares of China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空), one of Taiwan’s leading international carriers, yesterday tumbled after the company announced a net loss for the third quarter.

The stock closed 3.01 percent lower at NT$8.32 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange, while the benchmark weighted index closed up 0.42 percent at 12,973.53.

In the third quarter, the carrier posted a net loss of NT$707 million (US$24.48 million), or a loss per share of NT$0.13, compared with a net profit of NT$2.46 billion, or earnings per share of NT$0.45, in the second quarter, it said in a statement on Thursday.

China Airlines was one of the few carriers worldwide to turn a profit in the second quarter, because revenue generated by cargo services offset the plunge in passengers resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, in the third quarter, the airline’s cargo revenue fell to NT$21.5 billion, down from NT$23.4 billion a quarter earlier, but up from NT$10.6 billion a year earlier.

The carrier attributed the decline to weaker global demand for cargo services during the quarter, bringing down freight rates and overall revenue.

Passenger revenue in the third quarter amounted to only NT$2.88 billion, less than 10 percent of what it was a year earlier, as most countries continued to impose border restrictions, bringing international travel to a halt, the airline said.

In the first nine months of the year, CAL posted a net loss of NT$2.022 billion, or a loss per share of NT$0.37, compared with a loss per share of NT$0.06 a year earlier.

Air freight rates are expected to pick up this quarter, historically a peak season, which should help cargo revenue to rebound to second-quarter levels, CAL said.

The carrier has a fleet of 18 Boeing 747-400 cargo planes and is scheduled to take delivery of its first Boeing 777F cargo plane this quarter.