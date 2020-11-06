World Business Quick Take

Agencies





SUPERMARKETS

Sainsbury’s might cut jobs

UK-based Sainsbury’s yesterday said that it might cut 3,500 jobs in a restructuring that would see in-store meat, fish and deli counters, as well as 420 standalone Argos general merchandise stores, close. The group reported a loss before tax of ￡137 million (US$178 million) for the 28 weeks to Sept. 19, reflecting ￡438 million of one-off costs associated with the Argos store closures and other strategic and market changes. Underlying pretax profit was ￡301 million, beating average forecasts of analysts of ￡275 million and ￡238 million made in the same period last year.

BANKING

Loans problems predicted

Commerzbank AG yesterday warned that the outlook for bad loans might worsen depending on how the COVID-19 pandemic develops, breaking from peers who have taken a more optimistic view. Germany’s second-largest listed lender reported a 69 million euro (US$81.3 million) net loss for the third quarter as group revenue fell 6.8 percent, both figures slightly worse than analysts had expected. The bank set aside 272 million euros for potential bad loans, below estimates, but suggested that provisions could jump again soon. Commerzbank said it remains on track for a full-year loss, due to pandemic effects and the cost of restructuring measures.

AUTOMOBILES

Sales fall in Europe

Vehicle sales fell in Europe’s four largest auto markets last month, signaling that demand has relapsed amid the pandemic. New vehicle registrations in Germany dropped 3.6 percent from a year earlier, the German Federal Motor Transport Authority said on Wednesday. Sales plunged by more than one-fifth in Spain, slumped 10 percent in France and slipped 0.2 percent in Italy, suggesting that the industry would be unable to maintain the growth of September. Complete regional registration numbers for last month are to be published on Nov. 18 by the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association.

BANKING

ING Groep to close offices

ING Groep NV is to cut 1,000 jobs by the end of next year and close all of its offices in South America and some in Asia as it looks to cut costs and boost its digital transformation amid the economic fallout from the pandemic. The Dutch lender yesterday said that it would streamline its wholesale offering to focus on key clients and markets, and pull back from ambitions to integrate retail banking platform Maggie across some European markets, according to its third-quarter statement. “The pandemic continues to have a significant impact everywhere, with the second wave in Europe and the US putting further pressure on consumers and businesses,” ING chief executive officer Steven van Rijswijk said. Profit was 788 million euros in the third quarter, lower than the 844 million euro profit estimated by analysts.

SPAIN

Recovery tipped to continue

The economic recovery of the third quarter is poised to continue as long as the pandemic is contained, Minister of Economic Affairs Nadia Calvino said yesterday. GDP expanded at a record pace of 16.7 percent in the third quarter from the previous quarter after the lifting of a nationwide lockdown in June. GDP is still 8.7 percent smaller than a year earlier. However, authorities, as in other countries in the region, have imposed new restrictions on economic activity over the past weeks in a bid to slow the spread of COVID-19.