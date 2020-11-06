Foreign exchange reserves reach US$501.24 billion

Taiwan’s foreign exchange reserves last month totaled US$501.24 billion, an increase of US$1.64 billion from a month earlier, the central bank said yesterday.

It is the first time that the nation’s foreign exchange reserves crossed the US$500 billion mark.

The central bank attributed the gain mainly to returns from its foreign exchange reserves management.

An employee walks past the logo of central bank in Taipei on Sept. 21, 2017. Photo: EPA-EFE

Most currencies, the New Taiwan dollar included, gained value against the US dollar last month, as the US Federal Reserve introduced aggressive quantitative easing to shore up the US economy, the central bank said.

The NT dollar picked up 0.7 percent last month, while the Chinese yuan rose 1.65 percent, the Japanese yen increased 1.2 percent and the British pound added 0.8 percent, the bank’s data showed.

However, the euro lost 0.48 percent against the greenback, it said.

The NT dollar yesterday rose NT$0.132 to close at NT$28.874 in Taipei trading.

The bank said that the market value of securities investments and local currency deposits held by foreign portfolio investors reached US$496.5 billion, or 99 percent of foreign exchange reserves.

Department of Foreign Exchange Director-General Harry Yen (顏輝煌) said there is no need to have a negative reading of the high ratio, as it has reached 150 percent in South Korea.

Capital outflows by foreign portfolio managers were estimated to be US$1.6 billion last month, and despite that, the TAIEX picked up 30 points, Yen said.