The consumer price index (CPI) last month declined 0.24 percent from a year earlier, falling for the ninth consecutive month as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to weaken fuel, food and entertainment costs, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said yesterday.
The agency shrugged off concerns over deflation, saying that the pace of retreat is tapering off, and restaurant tabs and group tour charges picked up, indicating healthy demand.
“We do not see signs of deflation even though consumer prices have declined for nine months in a row,” DGBAS Senior Executive Officer Chiou Shwu-chwen (邱淑純) told a news conference in Taipei.
Cheaper prices for oil products, which tumbled 15.96 percent from a year earlier, are to blame for a 2.39 percent drop in transportation and communications costs, and weighed on the overall inflationary gauge, Chiou said.
Airplane ticket prices last month increased 10.45 percent from a year earlier, driven by a boom in domestic tourism with the national holidays last month, she said, adding that the recovery is not enough to reverse the downturn in transportation costs.
Core CPI — a more reliable long-term price tracker, as it excludes volatile items — rose 0.53 percent, lending support to stable consumer prices, Chiou said.
The CPI data after seasonal adjustments fell 0.08 percentage points, she said.
Food costs, the largest chunk of consumer spending, softened 0.28 percent year-on-year after fruit and vegetable prices dropped 8.79 percent and 2.88 percent respectively, Chiou said.
The absence of bad weather such as typhoons and heavy rainstorms this year bodes well for agricultural products and their smooth supply, she said.
Education and entertainment costs were 1.03 percent cheaper than a year earlier, while hotel operators lowered prices to draw customers, DGBAS said.
However, prices for miscellaneous items grew 1.23 percent, as employers provided Mid-Autumn Festival bonuses for babysitters, barbers and other service providers, Chiou said.
Medicine and other healthcare costs rose 0.68 percent as clinics and hospitals raised registration and copayment fees.
The wholesale price index (WPI), a measure of production costs, fell 7.73 percent, narrowing from a revised 8.13 percent reduction in September, the DGBAS said.
Export and import prices subsided in New Taiwan and US dollar terms as demand for mineral products remained languid, offsetting price hikes for electronic products, it said.
For the first 10 months of this year, CPI weakened 0.3 percent, while WPI retreated 8.25 percent, it said.
