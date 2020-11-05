SINGAPORE
MAS targets misconduct
The central bank yesterday said that it would prioritize combating disclosure breaches, the misselling of financial products and money laundering in a report on oversight in financial markets. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) also said that it would focus on countering terrorism financing in its Enforcement Report, which is published every 18 months. The bank said that it would seek to update its enforcement powers to better detect, investigate and take action against financial misconduct and would increase focus on the accountability of senior management for any breaches, the report said.
BANKING
Credit Agricole tops forecasts
Credit Agricole SA’s third-quarter profit beat predictions as it reported lower-than-expected provisions for bad loans, while a rise in bond sales helped improve performance in its investment bank. The French lender yesterday posted underlying net income of 1.1 billion euros (US$1.28 billion) for the third quarter, down 9.1 percent from a year earlier, but well ahead of estimates from analysts polled by Bloomberg. Credit Agricole slowed the pace of expected loan losses in the third quarter, after taking heavy provisions in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. The bank’s 577 million-euro provision was primarily to cover sectors vulnerable to renewed lockdowns in Europe.
INSURANCE
Prudential profits surprise
Prudential Financial Inc posted a surprise jump in profit and said it is ahead of schedule on an effort to cut expenses. The life insurer’s net income rose to US$1.49 billion in the third quarter, compared with profit of US$1.42 billion a year earlier. The company said it had already achieved more than 95 percent of the cost cuts it planned for this year. The firm’s asset-management unit PGIM Inc posted record adjusted profit as clients’ assets jumped 11 percent from a year earlier to the highest ever. Prudential said that it now aims to cut US$250 million more in expenses by the end of 2023, bringing the total to US$750 million.
CASINOS
Crown Resorts ‘unsuitable’
Australian casino giant Crown Resorts Ltd was unsuitable to hold a casino license in the country’s biggest state, and the influence of its major shareholder James Packer led to a mass arrest of staff in China, an inquiry heard yesterday. The assertions came in the closing statement from the lawyer running an inquiry into whether Crown should be allowed to operate a 75-floor casino tower on the Sydney waterfront that it has spent A$2.2 billion (US$1.6 billion) building and plans to open next month. While the remarks do not amount to formal recommendations, they raise the prospect that the inquiry might not go in Crown’s favor.
THAILAND
EV incentives endorsed
Bangkok approved a slew of new incentives covering electric cars, buses, trucks, motorcycles and ships to promote local production of electric vehicles (EVs) and its supply chain. The new package, approved by the Board of Investment chaired by Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, includes a three-year tax holiday for manufacturers of plug-in hybrid vehicles and an eight-year corporate income tax waiver for battery electric vehicle makers. The incentives “will ... allow the entire sector to move into higher gear,” board Secretary-General Duangjai Asawachintachit said in a statement.
KEEPING DOORS OPEN: A Chinese official said that ‘complete decoupling is not realistic, and it is not good for China,’ as many want the countries to cooperate China yesterday said that it needs to build its own core technology because it cannot rely on buying it from elsewhere, as the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) laid out plans for greater economic self-sufficiency. Outlining details of its new five-year economic plan that elevates self-reliance in technology and innovation, senior party officials said that the nation would accelerate development of the kind of technology needed to spur the next stage of economic development. Key to that are bold measures to cut reliance on foreign know-how, although that does not mean that China would cut itself off from the world. “To achieve technological advancement,
STAYING AHEAD: While saying that the outsourced semiconductor assembly and test industry is underinvested, ASE said it would boost its capital expenditure this quarter ASE Technology Holding Co’s (ASE, 日月光投控) chip assembly and testing capacities are tight, particularly in its wire-bonding service, where constraints are expected to continue through the second quarter next year, company officials said on Friday. This situation is expected to create a friendly environment for the company’s average selling price (ASP) next year, executives of the world’s biggest chip tester and packager told investors in a teleconference. “We will start seeing margin improvement in the fourth quarter this year, but we do expect the ASP environment to be friendlier next year compared with this year,” ASE chief operating officer Tien Wu (吳田玉)
BRIGHT FUTURE: Despite US export restrictions keeping it from selling to Huawei, MediaTek expects its strong momentum to continue as it expands beyond China MediaTek Inc (聯發科), the world’s second-biggest handset chip supplier, yesterday reported that net profit last quarter skyrocketed about 94 percent year-on-year to a record high, thanks to robust chip demand mainly for 5G smartphones and entry-level Chromebooks due to COVID-19 pandemic-driven remote schooling. Net profit surged to NT$13.37 billion (US$462.23 million) during the quarter ending on Sept. 30, compared with NT$6.9 billion in the same period last year. That represented quarterly growth of 82.8 percent from NT$7.31 billion. Gross margin improved to 44.2 percent, compared with 42.1 percent a year earlier and 43.5 percent in the previous quarter. MediaTek expects the strong growth
United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電), the world’s No. 4 contract chipmaker, yesterday posted its strongest quarterly net profit in 14 years as work-from-home and remote-schooling trends continued to drive demand for power management chips used in smartphones and high-speed interface controllers. Net profit last quarter soared 36.37 percent to NT$9.11 billion (US$315.07 million) from NT$6.68 billion in the second quarter. That represented a 210 percent increase from NT$2.93 billion in the third quarter of last year. Earnings per share rose to NT$0.75, from NT$0.55 a quarter earlier and NT$0.25 a year earlier. “Demand from consumer and computer-related applications will lead to a slight increase