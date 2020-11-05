World Business Quick Take

Agencies





SINGAPORE

MAS targets misconduct

The central bank yesterday said that it would prioritize combating disclosure breaches, the misselling of financial products and money laundering in a report on oversight in financial markets. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) also said that it would focus on countering terrorism financing in its Enforcement Report, which is published every 18 months. The bank said that it would seek to update its enforcement powers to better detect, investigate and take action against financial misconduct and would increase focus on the accountability of senior management for any breaches, the report said.

BANKING

Credit Agricole tops forecasts

Credit Agricole SA’s third-quarter profit beat predictions as it reported lower-than-expected provisions for bad loans, while a rise in bond sales helped improve performance in its investment bank. The French lender yesterday posted underlying net income of 1.1 billion euros (US$1.28 billion) for the third quarter, down 9.1 percent from a year earlier, but well ahead of estimates from analysts polled by Bloomberg. Credit Agricole slowed the pace of expected loan losses in the third quarter, after taking heavy provisions in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. The bank’s 577 million-euro provision was primarily to cover sectors vulnerable to renewed lockdowns in Europe.

INSURANCE

Prudential profits surprise

Prudential Financial Inc posted a surprise jump in profit and said it is ahead of schedule on an effort to cut expenses. The life insurer’s net income rose to US$1.49 billion in the third quarter, compared with profit of US$1.42 billion a year earlier. The company said it had already achieved more than 95 percent of the cost cuts it planned for this year. The firm’s asset-management unit PGIM Inc posted record adjusted profit as clients’ assets jumped 11 percent from a year earlier to the highest ever. Prudential said that it now aims to cut US$250 million more in expenses by the end of 2023, bringing the total to US$750 million.

CASINOS

Crown Resorts ‘unsuitable’

Australian casino giant Crown Resorts Ltd was unsuitable to hold a casino license in the country’s biggest state, and the influence of its major shareholder James Packer led to a mass arrest of staff in China, an inquiry heard yesterday. The assertions came in the closing statement from the lawyer running an inquiry into whether Crown should be allowed to operate a 75-floor casino tower on the Sydney waterfront that it has spent A$2.2 billion (US$1.6 billion) building and plans to open next month. While the remarks do not amount to formal recommendations, they raise the prospect that the inquiry might not go in Crown’s favor.

THAILAND

EV incentives endorsed

Bangkok approved a slew of new incentives covering electric cars, buses, trucks, motorcycles and ships to promote local production of electric vehicles (EVs) and its supply chain. The new package, approved by the Board of Investment chaired by Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, includes a three-year tax holiday for manufacturers of plug-in hybrid vehicles and an eight-year corporate income tax waiver for battery electric vehicle makers. The incentives “will ... allow the entire sector to move into higher gear,” board Secretary-General Duangjai Asawachintachit said in a statement.