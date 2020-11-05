EQUITIES
TAIEX tops 12,800 points
The TAIEX yesterday extended its momentum from the previous session to close above 12,800 points as US presidential election results trickled in. The bellwether electronics sector drove the upturn, led by large semiconductor stocks, while old economy and financial stocks were mixed throughout the session, dealers said. The TAIEX ended up 131.89 points, or 1.04 percent, at 12,867.90, on turnover of NT$192.57 billion (US$6.64 billion). Foreign institutional investors bought a net NT$6.15 billion of shares on the main board, down from a net purchase of NT$14.52 billion in the previous session, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.
ELECTRONICS
Sinbon’s revenue dips
Sinbon Electronics Co (信邦電子), which produces cables, connectors and modems, yesterday said that China’s national holidays last month reduced its working days and shipments, leading revenue to fall 2.43 percent from September to NT$2.003 billion. Last month’s figure rose 40.94 percent from a year earlier and was second-highest in the firm’s history, driven by sales of automotive, communications and electronic peripheral components, Sinbon said. In the first 10 months of the year, consolidated revenue rose 14.86 percent from a year earlier to NT$17.78 billion, it said.
MANUFACTURING
Airtac revenue up annually
Pneumatic components supplier Airtac International Group (亞德客) yesterday reported consolidated revenue of NT$1.54 billion for last month, up 29.87 percent year-on-year, but down 14.34 percent month-on-month. “Market demand is still recovering steadily, but consolidated revenue was affected by the fewer working days during the eight-day national holiday in China,” Airtac said. A breakdown of sales showed stronger growth in shipments for the electronics, machine tool and battery industries, the firm said. Cumulative revenue from January to last month totaled NT$15.25 billion, up 17.43 percent from a year earlier.
FOOD AND BEVERAGE
Wowprime eyes digital boost
Restaurant chain operator Wowprime Corp (王品) yesterday said that it would invest NT$200 million over three years to digitally transform its business. The firm, which operates 275 restaurants under 21 brands in Taiwan, launched a service app on Feb. 1 and had 1 million registered members by Monday last week. In the first nine months of the year, the firm’s same-store sales grew 3.35 percent from a year earlier, the most in five years, Wowprime said. With the digital investment, the firm said that it expects to see 2 million app members next year and 3.2 million in 2022, making it the largest local restaurant platform.
ELECTRONICS
Acer profit spikes 94.2%
PC brand Acer Inc (宏碁) yesterday reported that its net income for last quarter was the highest in nearly 10 years at NT$2.29 billion, rising 94.2 percent from a year earlier. That translates into earnings per share of NT$0.76, the firm said. The results came as consolidated revenue rose 27.3 percent to NT$80.06 billion, with gross margin improving to 10.5 percent and operating margin to 3.64 percent. The firm attributed the growth to a 94.4 percent increase in Chromebook sales. For the first three quarters of the year, Acer’s net income totaled NT$4.04 billion, up 76.2 percent from last year, with earnings per share of NT$1.34, while consolidated revenue increased 12.6 percent to NT$194.49 billion.
KEEPING DOORS OPEN: A Chinese official said that ‘complete decoupling is not realistic, and it is not good for China,’ as many want the countries to cooperate China yesterday said that it needs to build its own core technology because it cannot rely on buying it from elsewhere, as the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) laid out plans for greater economic self-sufficiency. Outlining details of its new five-year economic plan that elevates self-reliance in technology and innovation, senior party officials said that the nation would accelerate development of the kind of technology needed to spur the next stage of economic development. Key to that are bold measures to cut reliance on foreign know-how, although that does not mean that China would cut itself off from the world. “To achieve technological advancement,
STAYING AHEAD: While saying that the outsourced semiconductor assembly and test industry is underinvested, ASE said it would boost its capital expenditure this quarter ASE Technology Holding Co’s (ASE, 日月光投控) chip assembly and testing capacities are tight, particularly in its wire-bonding service, where constraints are expected to continue through the second quarter next year, company officials said on Friday. This situation is expected to create a friendly environment for the company’s average selling price (ASP) next year, executives of the world’s biggest chip tester and packager told investors in a teleconference. “We will start seeing margin improvement in the fourth quarter this year, but we do expect the ASP environment to be friendlier next year compared with this year,” ASE chief operating officer Tien Wu (吳田玉)
BRIGHT FUTURE: Despite US export restrictions keeping it from selling to Huawei, MediaTek expects its strong momentum to continue as it expands beyond China MediaTek Inc (聯發科), the world’s second-biggest handset chip supplier, yesterday reported that net profit last quarter skyrocketed about 94 percent year-on-year to a record high, thanks to robust chip demand mainly for 5G smartphones and entry-level Chromebooks due to COVID-19 pandemic-driven remote schooling. Net profit surged to NT$13.37 billion (US$462.23 million) during the quarter ending on Sept. 30, compared with NT$6.9 billion in the same period last year. That represented quarterly growth of 82.8 percent from NT$7.31 billion. Gross margin improved to 44.2 percent, compared with 42.1 percent a year earlier and 43.5 percent in the previous quarter. MediaTek expects the strong growth
United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電), the world’s No. 4 contract chipmaker, yesterday posted its strongest quarterly net profit in 14 years as work-from-home and remote-schooling trends continued to drive demand for power management chips used in smartphones and high-speed interface controllers. Net profit last quarter soared 36.37 percent to NT$9.11 billion (US$315.07 million) from NT$6.68 billion in the second quarter. That represented a 210 percent increase from NT$2.93 billion in the third quarter of last year. Earnings per share rose to NT$0.75, from NT$0.55 a quarter earlier and NT$0.25 a year earlier. “Demand from consumer and computer-related applications will lead to a slight increase