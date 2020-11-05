Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





EQUITIES

TAIEX tops 12,800 points

The TAIEX yesterday extended its momentum from the previous session to close above 12,800 points as US presidential election results trickled in. The bellwether electronics sector drove the upturn, led by large semiconductor stocks, while old economy and financial stocks were mixed throughout the session, dealers said. The TAIEX ended up 131.89 points, or 1.04 percent, at 12,867.90, on turnover of NT$192.57 billion (US$6.64 billion). Foreign institutional investors bought a net NT$6.15 billion of shares on the main board, down from a net purchase of NT$14.52 billion in the previous session, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.

ELECTRONICS

Sinbon’s revenue dips

Sinbon Electronics Co (信邦電子), which produces cables, connectors and modems, yesterday said that China’s national holidays last month reduced its working days and shipments, leading revenue to fall 2.43 percent from September to NT$2.003 billion. Last month’s figure rose 40.94 percent from a year earlier and was second-highest in the firm’s history, driven by sales of automotive, communications and electronic peripheral components, Sinbon said. In the first 10 months of the year, consolidated revenue rose 14.86 percent from a year earlier to NT$17.78 billion, it said.

MANUFACTURING

Airtac revenue up annually

Pneumatic components supplier Airtac International Group (亞德客) yesterday reported consolidated revenue of NT$1.54 billion for last month, up 29.87 percent year-on-year, but down 14.34 percent month-on-month. “Market demand is still recovering steadily, but consolidated revenue was affected by the fewer working days during the eight-day national holiday in China,” Airtac said. A breakdown of sales showed stronger growth in shipments for the electronics, machine tool and battery industries, the firm said. Cumulative revenue from January to last month totaled NT$15.25 billion, up 17.43 percent from a year earlier.

FOOD AND BEVERAGE

Wowprime eyes digital boost

Restaurant chain operator Wowprime Corp (王品) yesterday said that it would invest NT$200 million over three years to digitally transform its business. The firm, which operates 275 restaurants under 21 brands in Taiwan, launched a service app on Feb. 1 and had 1 million registered members by Monday last week. In the first nine months of the year, the firm’s same-store sales grew 3.35 percent from a year earlier, the most in five years, Wowprime said. With the digital investment, the firm said that it expects to see 2 million app members next year and 3.2 million in 2022, making it the largest local restaurant platform.

ELECTRONICS

Acer profit spikes 94.2%

PC brand Acer Inc (宏碁) yesterday reported that its net income for last quarter was the highest in nearly 10 years at NT$2.29 billion, rising 94.2 percent from a year earlier. That translates into earnings per share of NT$0.76, the firm said. The results came as consolidated revenue rose 27.3 percent to NT$80.06 billion, with gross margin improving to 10.5 percent and operating margin to 3.64 percent. The firm attributed the growth to a 94.4 percent increase in Chromebook sales. For the first three quarters of the year, Acer’s net income totaled NT$4.04 billion, up 76.2 percent from last year, with earnings per share of NT$1.34, while consolidated revenue increased 12.6 percent to NT$194.49 billion.