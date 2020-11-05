Mom-and-pop investors who put in a record US$3 trillion in bids in China’s Ant Group Co (螞蟻集團) — equivalent to Britain’s annual economic output — were stunned after regulators abruptly suspended what would have been the world’s largest initial public offering (IPO).
China on Tuesday blocked the fintech giant’s US$37 billion listing, thwarting its debut in Hong Kong and Shanghai scheduled for today and dealing a severe blow to the company founded by billionaire and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) cofounder Jack Ma (馬雲).
Retail investors in the two markets — from taxi drivers to students and young professionals — used their savings and borrowed heavily from banks and brokerages for what many saw as a once-in-a-lifetime investment opportunity.
Photo: Jerome Favre, EPA-EFE
“I feel like I made a very wrong decision,” said 21-year-old Hong Kong resident and Cambridge student Vincent Tse, who applied for 2,000 shares at about HK$160,000 (US$20,636), which he had earned doing a part-time job.
“This situation really reveals a deep problem in the Chinese market and shows a lack of experience in holding such a large IPO,” Tse said, adding that he would no longer invest in Ant, but would reinvest in stock markets in the US, Europe or Japan.
The unprecedented retail frenzy for Ant’s shares was backed by a massive amount of margin lending by financial institutions in China and Hong Kong, with brokerages in Hong Kong lending billions of dollars.
Some banks in Hong Kong offered leverage of as much as 30 times at interest rates of 0.4 percent to 0.5 percent for a period of about 10 days, banking industry sources have said.
In a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange yesterday, Ant said that it would refund the application money for the Hong Kong leg of the offering without interest over the next couple of days.
Several Hong Kong brokers said that they would waive handling fees and interest rates on margin loans for investors who had subscribed for Ant shares.
The brokerages included online challenger Futu Securities International (Hong Kong) Ltd (富途證券國際) — backed by Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊) — and Bright Smart Securities International (Hong Kong) Ltd (耀才證券), an established broker, which lent HK$47 billion on margin.
Billy Ng, a property manager in his 40s, who subscribed for 20,000 shares on margin financing, said that the suspension was political in nature.
As his bank offered a low interest rate of 0.48 percent, Ng only had to pay HK$1,400 in interest, instead of about HK$6,000.
Ant apologized to investors for any inconvenience, adding that it would give more details on the suspension of its listing and applications for refunds as soon as possible.
“It’s a joke on the Chinese stock exchange,” said a 37-year-old secretary who wanted to be known only as Olivia. “If Ant lists again, I’m not sure I’ll subscribe again, because if its business model changes then it might be less attractive than before.”
