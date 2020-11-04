World Business Quick Take

TECHNOLOGY

Apple might unveil new Macs

Apple Inc on Monday sent out invitations to yet another online event, this one expected to star new Mac computers powered by chips of the tech giant’s own design. Word of Tuesday next week’s event to be streamed from Apple’s headquarters in Silicon Valley disclosed little more than that it would begin at 10am Pacific time. It would be the third product unveiling in as many months, with analysts expecting the spotlight to be on new Mac computer models featuring speedy processors created by Apple.

TECHNOLOGY

TikTok, Sony strike deal

Short video-sharing app TikTok on Monday said that it had signed a deal with Sony Music Entertainment that would give all its users access to Sony’s portfolio of music including global artists such as Beyonce, Martin Garrix and Harry Styles. The deal would allow Sony Music to use TikTok’s platform to promote its artists. The partnership came a day after the US Department of Commerce said it would “vigorously defend” an executive order that seeks to bar transactions with Chinese-owned TikTok after a federal judge halted the action.

AUTOMAKERS

Honda enters fleet pool

Honda Motor Co has joined Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV in pooling its fleet with Tesla Inc’s to comply with emissions standards for passenger vehicles in Europe this year. Honda was added as of last week to a European Commission filing, in which manufacturers declare their intent to jointly meet greenhouse-gas emissions standards. The Japanese automaker’s entry into the other two companies’ pooled fleet would not change the conditions of a three-year agreement reached with Tesla last year, a Fiat Chrysler spokesman said.

INDIA

Foreigners buying bonds

Foreign investors are tiptoeing back into the country’s sovereign bonds, but they continue to sell the nation’s corporate debt as the COVID-19 pandemic hurts earnings. There were 55.9 billion rupees (US$751 million) of outflow from credit last month, one-ninth month of net declines, National Securities Depository Ltd data showed. However, their sovereign bond holdings rose at the quickest pace this year led by purchases of notes that allow for full foreign ownership, known as the FAR route, Barclays PLC said in a report.

PHILIPPINES

Online betting rules eased

The government has allowed land-based casinos to accept bets online, in a move that could help operators mitigate losses from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp has approved the applications of Bloomberry Resorts Corp’s Solaire Resort and Casino, City of Dreams Manila, and Okada Manila for betting through the Internet, president Alfredo Lim said in text messages.

BANKING

BNP reports profit

BNP Paribas SA yesterday reported net profit of 1.89 billion euros (US$2.21 billion) for the third quarter, down 2.3 percent from a year earlier, despite the economic upheaval caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Third-quarter net banking income — a broad measure of profit — came in at 10.89 billion euros, little changed from a year earlier and was up 2.1 percent on a constant exchange rate basis. The bank said it increased bad loan provisions by nearly 50 percent to 1.2 billion euros.