TECHNOLOGY
Apple might unveil new Macs
Apple Inc on Monday sent out invitations to yet another online event, this one expected to star new Mac computers powered by chips of the tech giant’s own design. Word of Tuesday next week’s event to be streamed from Apple’s headquarters in Silicon Valley disclosed little more than that it would begin at 10am Pacific time. It would be the third product unveiling in as many months, with analysts expecting the spotlight to be on new Mac computer models featuring speedy processors created by Apple.
TECHNOLOGY
TikTok, Sony strike deal
Short video-sharing app TikTok on Monday said that it had signed a deal with Sony Music Entertainment that would give all its users access to Sony’s portfolio of music including global artists such as Beyonce, Martin Garrix and Harry Styles. The deal would allow Sony Music to use TikTok’s platform to promote its artists. The partnership came a day after the US Department of Commerce said it would “vigorously defend” an executive order that seeks to bar transactions with Chinese-owned TikTok after a federal judge halted the action.
AUTOMAKERS
Honda enters fleet pool
Honda Motor Co has joined Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV in pooling its fleet with Tesla Inc’s to comply with emissions standards for passenger vehicles in Europe this year. Honda was added as of last week to a European Commission filing, in which manufacturers declare their intent to jointly meet greenhouse-gas emissions standards. The Japanese automaker’s entry into the other two companies’ pooled fleet would not change the conditions of a three-year agreement reached with Tesla last year, a Fiat Chrysler spokesman said.
INDIA
Foreigners buying bonds
Foreign investors are tiptoeing back into the country’s sovereign bonds, but they continue to sell the nation’s corporate debt as the COVID-19 pandemic hurts earnings. There were 55.9 billion rupees (US$751 million) of outflow from credit last month, one-ninth month of net declines, National Securities Depository Ltd data showed. However, their sovereign bond holdings rose at the quickest pace this year led by purchases of notes that allow for full foreign ownership, known as the FAR route, Barclays PLC said in a report.
PHILIPPINES
Online betting rules eased
The government has allowed land-based casinos to accept bets online, in a move that could help operators mitigate losses from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp has approved the applications of Bloomberry Resorts Corp’s Solaire Resort and Casino, City of Dreams Manila, and Okada Manila for betting through the Internet, president Alfredo Lim said in text messages.
BANKING
BNP reports profit
BNP Paribas SA yesterday reported net profit of 1.89 billion euros (US$2.21 billion) for the third quarter, down 2.3 percent from a year earlier, despite the economic upheaval caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Third-quarter net banking income — a broad measure of profit — came in at 10.89 billion euros, little changed from a year earlier and was up 2.1 percent on a constant exchange rate basis. The bank said it increased bad loan provisions by nearly 50 percent to 1.2 billion euros.
PC maker Acer Inc (宏碁) yesterday said that it might turn some of its PC assembly plants in India into laptop manufacturing facilities due to a demand from the Indian government regarding its “Make in India” initiative. Acer Pan Asia-Pacific regional operations president Andrew Hou (侯知遠) told a media briefing in Taipei that the Indian government has said that computer procurement projects up for bidding in 2022 must be made in India. “Make in India has been an important consideration for the Indian government over the past three months or so, and we are all trying to look for a
KEEPING DOORS OPEN: A Chinese official said that ‘complete decoupling is not realistic, and it is not good for China,’ as many want the countries to cooperate China yesterday said that it needs to build its own core technology because it cannot rely on buying it from elsewhere, as the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) laid out plans for greater economic self-sufficiency. Outlining details of its new five-year economic plan that elevates self-reliance in technology and innovation, senior party officials said that the nation would accelerate development of the kind of technology needed to spur the next stage of economic development. Key to that are bold measures to cut reliance on foreign know-how, although that does not mean that China would cut itself off from the world. “To achieve technological advancement,
STAYING AHEAD: While saying that the outsourced semiconductor assembly and test industry is underinvested, ASE said it would boost its capital expenditure this quarter ASE Technology Holding Co’s (ASE, 日月光投控) chip assembly and testing capacities are tight, particularly in its wire-bonding service, where constraints are expected to continue through the second quarter next year, company officials said on Friday. This situation is expected to create a friendly environment for the company’s average selling price (ASP) next year, executives of the world’s biggest chip tester and packager told investors in a teleconference. “We will start seeing margin improvement in the fourth quarter this year, but we do expect the ASP environment to be friendlier next year compared with this year,” ASE chief operating officer Tien Wu (吳田玉)
RESILIENT: Blows to its China business due to US-imposed export restrictions would not affect earnings, as it could ‘fill the void quickly,’ the chipmaker said Win Semiconductors Corp (穩懋半導體), the world’s largest pure-play gallium arsenide foundry, yesterday said that it expects a 5 percent growth in revenue this quarter from last quarter’s NT$6.57 billion (US$227.29 million) on rising demand for wafers for premium smartphones. The Taoyuan-based chipmaker produces wafers used in vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers for Apple Inc’s iPhone 12 series to unlock the smartphones via facial identification, as well as power amplifiers for the company’s first 5G devices. Demand for Wi-Fi roosters also shows strong momentum due to the remote-working trend, it said. Those growth drivers would offset orders lost in its business with HiSilicon Technologies