Dorsey keeps Twitter CEO job on committee review

Bloomberg





A Twitter Inc board committee reviewing the social network’s leadership and management structure concluded that chief executive officer Jack Dorsey should maintain his role at the helm of the company.

The committee was asked to formally review Twitter’s leadership as part of an agreement in March with activist investor Elliott Management Corp and private equity firm Silver Lake, which took stakes in the San Francisco-based company earlier this year.

The independent board panel, which included representatives from Elliott and Silver Lake, concluded that the current management structure is sufficient, and the full board accepted that recommendation, a company filing said on Monday.

“The committee expressed its confidence in management and recommended that the current structure remain in place,” the filing said. “The board will continue to evaluate company and management performance according to a range of factors, including the company’s operating plan and established milestones.”

The decision is an endorsement of Dorsey and his unconventional arrangement, which includes holding a second full-time chief executive officer job at Square Inc, the payments company he cofounded.

Dorsey has managed to lead two publicly traded companies in vastly different industries, despite a unique management style, which included a strong belief in remote work well before the COVID-19 pandemic made such arrangements commonplace.

REDUCED TERMS

The committee also proposed a plan to reduce the terms of Twitter’s directors to one year from three.

Shareholders would be asked to approve a change to the company’s bylaws putting the directors’ terms at one year beginning with each election after next year’s annual meeting, the filing said.