All airlines are feeling the COVID-19 pinch, but one that has not flown since April last year after collapsing under a pile of debt is the world’s best-performing — at least from a share price point of view.
Shares of Mumbai-listed Jet Airways India Ltd has surged almost 150 percent this year versus a 42 percent plunge in the 27-member Bloomberg World Airlines Index, which comprises the globe’s biggest carriers.
Its runaway gains have market watchers scratching their heads, especially as Jet Airways is undergoing bankruptcy proceedings, has almost 17,000 creditors seeking claims of about US$3.4 billion and has had most of its landing slots confiscated. It does not have any employees to speak of, either.
A panel of creditors did approve a resolution plan last month, bringing the recovery of any dues one step closer, but that does not guarantee a resumption of flights.
Retail investors are the last ones to get anything out of a bankruptcy, yet some are buying in the hope that Jet Airways will successfully emerge from a restructuring, said Ajay Srivastava, managing director of advisory firm Dimensions Corporate Finance Services.
The airline is not being thought of as a going concern, but a shell containing assets that might be sold, he said.
In its heyday, Jet Airways was India’s No. 1 private carrier, taking on the monopoly of state-run Air India Ltd and offering intercontinental voyages with free gourmet meals and in-flight entertainment.
However, a slew of budget carriers that offered no frills, ultra-cheap tickets ate into its market share and Jet Airways started to drown in debt.
The resolution plan for Jet Airways submitted by two individuals, Murari Lal Jalan and Florian Fritsch, does not state how they plan to restructure the airline.
Other investors might be hoping that Jet Airways goes “the Ruchi Soya way,” Srivastava said, referring to a food company run by a yoga guru whose shares rocketed on thin volumes after an insolvency plan was approved.
Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd was acquired by a consortium led by Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved Ltd late last year. The founders held 99 percent of Ruchi Soya’s capital as of March 31. Its shares surged almost 500-fold on tiny volumes before paring gains.
To avoid a repeat of the scenario, India’s securities regulator is considering changing the rules for firms emerging from bankruptcy, proposing that companies that relist have six months to boost their free float to at least 10 percent, down from 18 months currently.
