German pharmaceuticals and chemicals giant Bayer AG yesterday posted another huge loss in the third quarter of this year as it struggles to manage legal issues surrounding its glyphosate weedkiller linked by plaintiffs to cancer cases.
The company incurred a net loss of 2.7 billion euros (US$3.2 billion), compared with a profit of 1.05 billion euros in the same quarter last year, and well down from analyst estimates for 798 million euros in profit, the FactSet financial information service said.
However, the result improves on the 9.5 billion euro loss Bayer posted in the second quarter after it settled most lawsuits against its Roundup glyphosate weedkiller produced by Monsanto Co, the US agrochemical company it controversially acquired for 63 billion euros in 2018.
Photo: Reuters
However, since then, a California district judge has expressed major reservations about the settlement’s validity, forcing Bayer to back down on part of the agreement involving future cases.
Bayer said there were about 125,000 claims involving Roundup in June, but it would now “take more time” to address legal issues, and it had taken provisions in the third quarter of US$2 billion, up from US$1.25 billion previously.
“The company is continuing to work on a joint proposal to address potential future Roundup claims together with plaintiffs’ counsel and is working in good faith to address the issues raised by the court,” Bayer said.
Its agrochemical business was also affected by the depreciation of the Brazilian real, which is “weighing heavily” on trading in the world’s second-largest agricultural market.
However, Bayer confirmed its outlook for the full year “thanks to stringent cost management and the acceleration of our structural measures,” chief executive Werner Baumann said in a statement.
Last month, Bayer said it would accelerate a cost-cutting program that might lead it to slash jobs as it also tries to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company expects to save 1.5 billion euros by 2024, on top of the 2.6 billion euros of annual savings it expects to make from 2022, Bayer said.
