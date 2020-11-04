Australia’s central bank yesterday slashed interest rates to historic lows and ramped up its huge bond-buying program in a push to revive the country’s COVID-19 pandemic-hit economy as it emerges from lockdowns.
However, Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe warned that the recovery would depend on keeping a lid on COVID-19, which is seeing a resurgence in key markets in the US and Europe.
The central bank cut the cash rate from 0.25 percent to 0.1 percent and committed to buying A$100 billion (US$70.5 billion) of five to 10-year government bonds over the next six months.
Lowe said the measures were designed to lower the cost of borrowing and push the Australian dollar lower to stimulate growth.
The Australian dollar slipped to US$0.704, from US$0.705 before the announcement.
The move came as the bank expects the economy to expand in the third quarter after Australia entered its first recession in nearly 30 years.
“Even so, the recovery is still expected to be bumpy and drawn out, and the outlook remains dependent on successful containment of the virus,” Lowe said in a statement announcing the measures.
Australia had been recovering from the initial impact of virus lockdowns before its second-biggest city, Melbourne, was forced into another to contain a new outbreak.
However, the city reopened late last month after months of restrictions, sparking hopes that a return to normality would hasten the country’s economic recovery.
Unemployment hit 6.9 percent in September, with almost 1 million Australians out of work and many more taking pay cuts or seeing hours reduced since the pandemic began.
The government and central bank had already embarked on a vast stimulus program to avert a full-blown depression, putting the country on track to post a record budget deficit of A$213.7 billion this year.
The bank expects unemployment to peak at just below 8 percent — less than the 10 percent expected previously — but hopes to drive the rate lower.
Economic growth is expected to be about 6 percent over the year to June next year and 4 percent in 2022, it said.
Lowe said it would “take some time to reach the pre-pandemic level of output,” with the coming years expected to feature “subdued increases in wages and prices.”
“Given the outlook for both employment and inflation, monetary and fiscal support will be required for some time,” he added.
The intervention in the bond market builds on an earlier bond-buying program announced in March, and the bank’s board said it was “prepared to do more if necessary.”
PC maker Acer Inc (宏碁) yesterday said that it might turn some of its PC assembly plants in India into laptop manufacturing facilities due to a demand from the Indian government regarding its “Make in India” initiative. Acer Pan Asia-Pacific regional operations president Andrew Hou (侯知遠) told a media briefing in Taipei that the Indian government has said that computer procurement projects up for bidding in 2022 must be made in India. “Make in India has been an important consideration for the Indian government over the past three months or so, and we are all trying to look for a
KEEPING DOORS OPEN: A Chinese official said that ‘complete decoupling is not realistic, and it is not good for China,’ as many want the countries to cooperate China yesterday said that it needs to build its own core technology because it cannot rely on buying it from elsewhere, as the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) laid out plans for greater economic self-sufficiency. Outlining details of its new five-year economic plan that elevates self-reliance in technology and innovation, senior party officials said that the nation would accelerate development of the kind of technology needed to spur the next stage of economic development. Key to that are bold measures to cut reliance on foreign know-how, although that does not mean that China would cut itself off from the world. “To achieve technological advancement,
STAYING AHEAD: While saying that the outsourced semiconductor assembly and test industry is underinvested, ASE said it would boost its capital expenditure this quarter ASE Technology Holding Co’s (ASE, 日月光投控) chip assembly and testing capacities are tight, particularly in its wire-bonding service, where constraints are expected to continue through the second quarter next year, company officials said on Friday. This situation is expected to create a friendly environment for the company’s average selling price (ASP) next year, executives of the world’s biggest chip tester and packager told investors in a teleconference. “We will start seeing margin improvement in the fourth quarter this year, but we do expect the ASP environment to be friendlier next year compared with this year,” ASE chief operating officer Tien Wu (吳田玉)
RESILIENT: Blows to its China business due to US-imposed export restrictions would not affect earnings, as it could ‘fill the void quickly,’ the chipmaker said Win Semiconductors Corp (穩懋半導體), the world’s largest pure-play gallium arsenide foundry, yesterday said that it expects a 5 percent growth in revenue this quarter from last quarter’s NT$6.57 billion (US$227.29 million) on rising demand for wafers for premium smartphones. The Taoyuan-based chipmaker produces wafers used in vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers for Apple Inc’s iPhone 12 series to unlock the smartphones via facial identification, as well as power amplifiers for the company’s first 5G devices. Demand for Wi-Fi roosters also shows strong momentum due to the remote-working trend, it said. Those growth drivers would offset orders lost in its business with HiSilicon Technologies