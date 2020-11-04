Taiwan Business Quick Take

SEMICONDUCTORS

TSMC hiring engineers

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that it has started a recruitment campaign in preparation for a planned wafer fab in the US. It has posted information on LinkedIn about the new openings, mostly for engineers, such as research and development engineers, process integration engineers, module process engineers, module equipment engineers, facility mechanical engineers and equipment automation software engineers, the firm said. TSMC said new hires would initially work in Taipei and some would be dispatched to the wafer fab it plans to build in Arizona.

SHOPPING CENTERS

T.S. Mall to start test run

T.S. Mall (南紡購物中心) yesterday said that it is planning to begin the trial run of its new A2 shopping center in Tainan on Dec. 25. The shopping center has a total business area of about 8,000m2 spread over nine floors above ground and two underground, the company said. The shopping center would focus on catering and entertainment, T.S. Mall said. Together with the existing A1 shopping center, T.S. Mall would become Tainan’s largest shopping mall operator, it said.

SEMICONDUCTORS

GlobalWafers optimistic

GlobalWafers Inc (環球晶圓), the third-largest silicon wafer supplier in the world, yesterday said that the long-term development of semiconductor industry remains promising, despite short-term challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, unfavorable foreign exchange rates and political uncertainties around the world. The firm said its optimism is based on the continued launch of new technology products and policy support by governments for the post-pandemic period. GlobalWafers reported net income of NT$3.39 billion (US$117.22 million) for last quarter, down 0.3 percent quarter-on-quarter, but up 1.8 percent year-on-year. Earnings per share were NT$7.78. In the first three quarters, combined net income fell 9.9 percent from a year earlier to NT$9.67 billion, or earnings per share of NT$22.21.

MACHINERY

Hiwin net income soars

Linear-motion component supplier Hiwin Technologies Co (上銀科技) yesterday reported net income of NT$926 million for last quarter, up 63.4 percent from the previous quarter and the highest in eight quarters, with earnings per share of NT$2.91. The firm’s revenue last quarter grew 4.3 percent from the previous quarter to NT$5.87 billion and operating margin improved by 0.55 percentage points to 28.42 percent. However, operating margin dropped 0.96 percentage points to 11.26 percent due to an increase in operating expenses, the firm said in a filing with the stock exchange. For the first three quarters of this year, combined net income fell 25.4 percent year-on-year to NT$1.36 billion, translating into earnings per share of NT$4.27.

MANUFACTURING

CFTC revenue rises 10%

China Fineblanking Technology Co (CFTC, 和勤精機), a manufacturer of metal stamping products, yesterday reported that revenue last month increased from a year earlier due to a steady recovery in the Chinese auto market. Consolidated revenue grew 10.04 percent to NT$210 million last month, the company said in a statement. Cumulative revenue in the first 10 months expanded 9.65 percent to NT$1.82 billion, it said. As production and sales in China’s auto market grow, and orders from clients continue to rise, it expects revenue for this quarter to be the highest for this year, the company said.