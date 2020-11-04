SEMICONDUCTORS
TSMC hiring engineers
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that it has started a recruitment campaign in preparation for a planned wafer fab in the US. It has posted information on LinkedIn about the new openings, mostly for engineers, such as research and development engineers, process integration engineers, module process engineers, module equipment engineers, facility mechanical engineers and equipment automation software engineers, the firm said. TSMC said new hires would initially work in Taipei and some would be dispatched to the wafer fab it plans to build in Arizona.
SHOPPING CENTERS
T.S. Mall to start test run
T.S. Mall (南紡購物中心) yesterday said that it is planning to begin the trial run of its new A2 shopping center in Tainan on Dec. 25. The shopping center has a total business area of about 8,000m2 spread over nine floors above ground and two underground, the company said. The shopping center would focus on catering and entertainment, T.S. Mall said. Together with the existing A1 shopping center, T.S. Mall would become Tainan’s largest shopping mall operator, it said.
SEMICONDUCTORS
GlobalWafers optimistic
GlobalWafers Inc (環球晶圓), the third-largest silicon wafer supplier in the world, yesterday said that the long-term development of semiconductor industry remains promising, despite short-term challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, unfavorable foreign exchange rates and political uncertainties around the world. The firm said its optimism is based on the continued launch of new technology products and policy support by governments for the post-pandemic period. GlobalWafers reported net income of NT$3.39 billion (US$117.22 million) for last quarter, down 0.3 percent quarter-on-quarter, but up 1.8 percent year-on-year. Earnings per share were NT$7.78. In the first three quarters, combined net income fell 9.9 percent from a year earlier to NT$9.67 billion, or earnings per share of NT$22.21.
MACHINERY
Hiwin net income soars
Linear-motion component supplier Hiwin Technologies Co (上銀科技) yesterday reported net income of NT$926 million for last quarter, up 63.4 percent from the previous quarter and the highest in eight quarters, with earnings per share of NT$2.91. The firm’s revenue last quarter grew 4.3 percent from the previous quarter to NT$5.87 billion and operating margin improved by 0.55 percentage points to 28.42 percent. However, operating margin dropped 0.96 percentage points to 11.26 percent due to an increase in operating expenses, the firm said in a filing with the stock exchange. For the first three quarters of this year, combined net income fell 25.4 percent year-on-year to NT$1.36 billion, translating into earnings per share of NT$4.27.
MANUFACTURING
CFTC revenue rises 10%
China Fineblanking Technology Co (CFTC, 和勤精機), a manufacturer of metal stamping products, yesterday reported that revenue last month increased from a year earlier due to a steady recovery in the Chinese auto market. Consolidated revenue grew 10.04 percent to NT$210 million last month, the company said in a statement. Cumulative revenue in the first 10 months expanded 9.65 percent to NT$1.82 billion, it said. As production and sales in China’s auto market grow, and orders from clients continue to rise, it expects revenue for this quarter to be the highest for this year, the company said.
PC maker Acer Inc (宏碁) yesterday said that it might turn some of its PC assembly plants in India into laptop manufacturing facilities due to a demand from the Indian government regarding its “Make in India” initiative. Acer Pan Asia-Pacific regional operations president Andrew Hou (侯知遠) told a media briefing in Taipei that the Indian government has said that computer procurement projects up for bidding in 2022 must be made in India. “Make in India has been an important consideration for the Indian government over the past three months or so, and we are all trying to look for a
KEEPING DOORS OPEN: A Chinese official said that ‘complete decoupling is not realistic, and it is not good for China,’ as many want the countries to cooperate China yesterday said that it needs to build its own core technology because it cannot rely on buying it from elsewhere, as the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) laid out plans for greater economic self-sufficiency. Outlining details of its new five-year economic plan that elevates self-reliance in technology and innovation, senior party officials said that the nation would accelerate development of the kind of technology needed to spur the next stage of economic development. Key to that are bold measures to cut reliance on foreign know-how, although that does not mean that China would cut itself off from the world. “To achieve technological advancement,
STAYING AHEAD: While saying that the outsourced semiconductor assembly and test industry is underinvested, ASE said it would boost its capital expenditure this quarter ASE Technology Holding Co’s (ASE, 日月光投控) chip assembly and testing capacities are tight, particularly in its wire-bonding service, where constraints are expected to continue through the second quarter next year, company officials said on Friday. This situation is expected to create a friendly environment for the company’s average selling price (ASP) next year, executives of the world’s biggest chip tester and packager told investors in a teleconference. “We will start seeing margin improvement in the fourth quarter this year, but we do expect the ASP environment to be friendlier next year compared with this year,” ASE chief operating officer Tien Wu (吳田玉)
RESILIENT: Blows to its China business due to US-imposed export restrictions would not affect earnings, as it could ‘fill the void quickly,’ the chipmaker said Win Semiconductors Corp (穩懋半導體), the world’s largest pure-play gallium arsenide foundry, yesterday said that it expects a 5 percent growth in revenue this quarter from last quarter’s NT$6.57 billion (US$227.29 million) on rising demand for wafers for premium smartphones. The Taoyuan-based chipmaker produces wafers used in vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers for Apple Inc’s iPhone 12 series to unlock the smartphones via facial identification, as well as power amplifiers for the company’s first 5G devices. Demand for Wi-Fi roosters also shows strong momentum due to the remote-working trend, it said. Those growth drivers would offset orders lost in its business with HiSilicon Technologies